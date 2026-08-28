Fancy another round? The Choir of Man returns to London

Fancy another round of the Olivier Award-nominated musical? Well you’re in luck! The Choir of Man has announced it’s re-opening its doors in London, playing at the Arts at Marble Arch this winter.

From the Arts Theatre to the Arts at Marble Arch , The Choir of Man returns to the capital.

Welcome to The Jungle, they have fun (tap dancing, piano playing) and games (card pyramids). The pub at the heart of The Choir of Man, The Jungle is where nine friends come together for a raucous celebration of friendship, community and crisps. Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, this feel-good show blends live music, comedy and storytelling as a group of men share their hopes, heartbreaks and hilarious tales, all over a pint (or two).

First created in 2016, The Choir of Man has had a stint in the West End as well as three seasons at the Sydney Opera House and tours across the US and Europe. Its infectious soundtrack spans everything from Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns N’ Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry, all brought to life with plenty of beer, banter and brilliant musicianship.

The Olivier Award-nominated musical will open at Arts at Marble Arch on 10 December 2026, with last orders taking place on Valentines Day (14 February 2027).

Book The Choir of Man tickets when they become available.