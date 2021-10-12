The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time casting announced!

Posted on 12 October 2021

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning production The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is coming to London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for a limited 7-week run. The play will have its first performance in the Off-West End theatre on 20 November 2021. Based on the multi-award-winning novel by Mark Haddon , this triumphant stage adaptation is a must-see and tickets for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time are always in high demand. Be sure to secure your seats whilst the best availability lasts!

Who will star in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time?

The cast will be led by David Breeds and Connor Curren who will share the role of Christopher Boone, with Kate Kordel and Sophie Stone who will play Judy on alternate weeks, Rebecca Root as Siobhan and Tom Peters as Ed. The cast is complete by Marc Benga as ensemble, Jacob Coleman as understudy Christopher and swing, Kofi De-Graft-Jordan as Mr Thompson, Ashley Gerlach as Mr Shears, Joanne Henry as Mrs Alexander, Siu-See Hung as Punk Girl, Sibylla Meienberg as ensemble,

David Monteith as Reverend Peters, Joe Rawlinson-Hunt as ensemble, Hannah Sinclair Robinson as Mrs Shears and Rebecca Wilson as ensemble.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time creative team

The play is adapted by Simon Stephens from Mark Haddon’s celebrated novel of the same name. The production is directed by Marianne Elliott and is designed by Bunny Christie. There is lighting design by Paule Constable, video design by Finn Ross, with movement by Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett for Frantic Assembly. There is also music by Adrian Sutton and sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph. Anna Marsland is the associate director. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow Casting and casting assistant is Chloe Blake.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time synopsis

The story follows fifteen years old Christopher Boone who at precisely seven minutes past midnight is standing over his neighbour, Mrs Shear’s dog. The dog had been murdered with a garden fork but with no one else but Christopher insight, it comes as no surprise that he is considered suspicious. Christopher knows he’s not the perpetrator and takes it upon himself to find out who murdered Wellington. Christopher is determined to solve the mystery but when his dad forbids his investigations, he has no choice but to take this road alone despite never having been to the end of his road alone.

London tickets for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time are now booking!

Tickets for The Curious Incident at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre are available now! Be sure to book your tickets now as this limited run is bound to sell fast!