The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

The multi-award-winning production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to London

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 11 and up.
Running time
2hr 30min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
18th November 2020 - 10th January 2021
Content
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time contains strong language, as there is in the novel. This occurs at the very beginning of the show and infrequently at other points during the show. There are some scenes that younger children may find distressing. Please note that this production contains loud sound effects, high-intensity lighting and video effects (including strobe lighting), and smoke effects.
Special notice
Saturday 5th December 2020 2.30pm - Audio Described (& Touch Tour) Tuesday 7th January 2021 7pm - Captioned performance

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Customer Reviews

5 / 5 (815 customer reviews)

Elaine Convertino

27 May 19

Fabulous show.

RB

18 May 19

Thought-provoking, high energy performances set against a slick blend of modern technological and more traditional stagecraft.

Next Available Performances of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time news

Spotlight on Simon Stephens, playwright of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 12/3/2020, 5pm
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to come to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre 5/3/2020, 4.30pm
London Theatre Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Piccadilly Theatre 20/2/2019, 4.15pm
London Theatre Review: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 24/12/2018, 1pm

