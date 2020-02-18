Visiting Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre The award-winning Troubadour Theatres runs the brand-new theatre in Wembley Park and works with well-known and emerging production companies and artists to stage world-class entertainment within a flexible space unmatched by other London theatres. Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a fully flexible theatre; a space that can be transformed to suit the requirements for every show – traditional proscenium arch theatre, in-the-round theatrical experiences, or immersive shows. It will encourage theatrical producers to think big, offering them an affordable alternative space to present bold and ambitious shows. Read more