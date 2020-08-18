The Drifters Girl starring Beverley Knight postponed to 2021 Aug 18, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The eagerly anticipated production of The Drifters Girl has been postponed to next year. The news has been announced by the show's producers Michael Harrison and David Ian. After Beverley Knight's pilot performance at the London Palladium last month, hopes were high that the show would still go on this autumn. Unfortunately, that is not the cast as new dates for the musical have now been officially confirmed. Ticketholders to the run scheduled this autumn will be automatically moved to corresponding dates next year to ensure they will not lose their seats.

The Drifters Girl premiere drifts over to next year. Don't miss Beverley Knight in her highly anticipated new performance.

Rescheduled dates for The Drifters Girl announced for 2021

Beverley Knight is still slated to star as The Drifters' legendary manager next autumn at London's Garrick Theatre. The show will transfer to the West End venue on Thursday, 4 November 2021 to play a 20-week season after its world premiere at the Newcastle Theatre Royal. Press night is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 7pm.

What is The Drifters Girl musical about?

The Drifters Girl is a brand-new stage musical that tells the fascinating story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups of all time, The Drifters, and the woman behind their enormous success. It includes some of the groups greatest hits, including the unforgettable "Stand By Me", "Under The Boardwalk", "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Saturday Night at the Movies", and "Kissin in the Back Row of the Movies".

Acclaimed British recording artist Beverley Knight (The B-Funk, 1995) stars in the legendary role of Faye Treadwell, bringing this incredibly moving story of Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group to life. Following the band's highs of hit singles and sell-out tours to the lows of personal tragedy, heartbreak, and legal disputes, The Drifters Girl charts the trailblazing efforts of the first-ever African-American, female music manager. Now 30 years later, Faye Treadwell will still always be fondly remembered as The Drifters Girl.

Further casting for The Drifters Girl will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned on our news pages for all the latest announcements.

🎟️ Tickets for the new Drifters Girl dates will go on sale on Thursday, 20 August 2020 at 10am (GMT).

I have tickets to the 2020 autumn run of The Drifters Girl, what do I do?

If you are a current ticketholder to The Drifters Girl, there is nothing you need to do. Your tickets will automatically be transferred to the corresponding new dates with the same seating. You will also automatically be contacted by your point of sale in the coming weeks to inform you of the new date. If you are unable to attend your rescheduled performance, you may ask your ticket retailer for an exchange.

Please note that there are five dates over the holiday period that could not be directly rescheduled and will be treated as cancelled performances, in which case you are entitled to either an exchange or refund. All other inquiries will be handled on a case by case basis.