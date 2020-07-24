PHOTO FLASH: Beverley Knight performs for Andrew Lloyd Webber's socially distanced pilot show at the London Palladium

New photos have been released of yesterday's London Palladium pilot show photographed by Andy Paradise of Paradise Photo. The pilot, which was the first-ever socially distanced West End show and was meant to test the safety of socially distanced theatrical performances, featured an introduction by Andrew Lloyd Webber followed by a show-stopping, concert-style performance from the iconic singer and West End actress Beverley Knight, star of the upcoming musical The Drifters Girl.

The venue followed stringent safety and hygiene measures including one-way-systems, anti-viral misting machines, temperature checks, and more. Knight performed a two-hour medley of songs to an audience of just over 500, which was significantly reduced from the venue's maximum capacity of 2000.

At the start of the concert, Andrew Lloyd Webber took to stage to call on the UK Government to set a date for non-socially distanced performances to return. Despite the 1st of August being the projected return date for indoor performances, many major West End and UK theatre shows and venues will not be able to hold socially distanced performances, as it will be economically unviable.

Lloyd Webber said: "What we need badly is a date for reopening. Everyone understands that a spike in the virus could mean a delay, but we need a target."

View photos of the socially distanced pilot performance with Beverley Knight below.