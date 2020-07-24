PHOTO FLASH: Beverley Knight performs for Andrew Lloyd Webber's socially distanced pilot show at the London Palladium

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

New photos have been released of yesterday's London Palladium pilot show photographed by Andy Paradise of Paradise Photo. The pilot, which was the first-ever socially distanced West End show and was meant to test the safety of socially distanced theatrical performances, featured an introduction by Andrew Lloyd Webber followed by a show-stopping, concert-style performance from the iconic singer and West End actress Beverley Knight, star of the upcoming musical The Drifters Girl.

The venue followed stringent safety and hygiene measures including one-way-systems, anti-viral misting machines, temperature checks, and more. Knight performed a two-hour medley of songs to an audience of just over 500, which was significantly reduced from the venue's maximum capacity of 2000.

At the start of the concert, Andrew Lloyd Webber took to stage to call on the UK Government to set a date for non-socially distanced performances to return. Despite the 1st of August being the projected return date for indoor performances, many major West End and UK theatre shows and venues will not be able to hold socially distanced performances, as it will be economically unviable.

Lloyd Webber said: "What we need badly is a date for reopening. Everyone understands that a spike in the virus could mean a delay, but we need a target."

View photos of the socially distanced pilot performance with Beverley Knight below.

PHOTO FLASH: Beverley Knight performs for Andrew Lloyd Webber's socially distanced pilot show at the London Palladium
All photos of the event © Andy Paradise/Paradise Photo.

Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172953-612
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172941-933
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172929-469
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172915-912
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172906-293
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172846-897
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172817-849
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172808-471
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172758-947
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172738-323
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172728-363  
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172706-398
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172656-205
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172646-175
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172635-363
Untitled-design-2020-07-24-T172623-700

Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

Related news

Socially distanced London musical Sleepless announces daily backstage COVID testing

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

After it was announced that Sleepless A Musical Romance would be among the first shows in the UK to reopen ... Read more

Good

C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant postponed until Spring 2021

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

The West End revival of C.P.Taylor’s Good starring David Tennant, and directed by Dominic Cooke, was origi... Read more

West End Bob Marley musical now to be directed by Clint Dyer

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

Originally meant to be directed by Dominic Cooke (Follies, Clybourne Park), the upcoming musical on Bob Marley&#... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies