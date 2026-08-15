Expect hit songs including “The Greatest Show”, “A Million Dreams”, “Rewrite the Stars” and “This Is Me”, alongside brand-new songs for the stage.

The Greatest Showman is coming to the West End, opening at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in spring 2027.

The Greatest Showman is heading to London, with the stage adaptation of the hit musical film set to open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in spring 2027.

Following a sold-out run at Bristol Hippodrome earlier this year, The Greatest Showman musical will make its West End debut next year. The production brings the music of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to the stage, alongside a new book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography from two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

The Greatest Showman West End cast

The initial cast for The Greatest Showman in the West End has been announced, with five leading performers set to take the stage.

Oliver Tompsett will play P T Barnum, the ambitious showman at the centre of the story, with Samantha Barks as his wife, Charity Barnum. They will be joined by Ben Joyce as Phillip Carlyle, Vajèn van den Bosch as Jenny Lind and Malinda Parris as Lettie Lutz. Further casting is expected to be announced. Tompsett and Barks also took part in a special performance of the musical at D23 in Anaheim, where the West End transfer was officially showcased.

When is The Greatest Showman coming to the West End?

The Greatest Showman will open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in spring 2027.

Exact performance dates, booking information and the full schedule are yet to be announced. Keep an eye out for further updates as more details about The Greatest Showman West End run are revealed.

The production will be the third Disney show to play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, following Frozen and Hercules. Disney's Hercules is currently approaching the end of its run at the historic West End theatre.

What songs are in The Greatest Showman musical?

Fans of the original film can expect to hear many of The Greatest Showman's best-known songs on stage. The score includes favourites such as: “The Greatest Show”, “A Million Dreams”, “Come Alive”, “Rewrite the Stars”, “Never Enough” and “This Is Me”.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have also written new songs specifically for the stage adaptation, expanding the musical world of the original film. The pair's songs from the 2017 movie became a global phenomenon, with “This Is Me” winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.