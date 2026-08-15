The Greatest Showman is Coming to the West End
Published on 15 August 2026
Last updated on 17 August 2026
Summary
- The Greatest Showman is coming to the West End, opening at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in spring 2027.
- Oliver Tompsett, Samantha Barks, Ben Joyce, Vajèn van den Bosch and Malinda Parris lead the initial West End cast.
- Expect hit songs including “The Greatest Show”, “A Million Dreams”, “Rewrite the Stars” and “This Is Me”, alongside brand-new songs for the stage.
The Greatest Showman is heading to London, with the stage adaptation of the hit musical film set to open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in spring 2027.
Following a sold-out run at Bristol Hippodrome earlier this year, The Greatest Showman musical will make its West End debut next year. The production brings the music of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to the stage, alongside a new book by Tim Federle and direction and choreography from two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.
The Greatest Showman West End cast
The initial cast for The Greatest Showman in the West End has been announced, with five leading performers set to take the stage.
Oliver Tompsett will play P T Barnum, the ambitious showman at the centre of the story, with Samantha Barks as his wife, Charity Barnum. They will be joined by Ben Joyce as Phillip Carlyle, Vajèn van den Bosch as Jenny Lind and Malinda Parris as Lettie Lutz. Further casting is expected to be announced. Tompsett and Barks also took part in a special performance of the musical at D23 in Anaheim, where the West End transfer was officially showcased.
When is The Greatest Showman coming to the West End?
The Greatest Showman will open at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in spring 2027.
Exact performance dates, booking information and the full schedule are yet to be announced. Keep an eye out for further updates as more details about The Greatest Showman West End run are revealed.
The production will be the third Disney show to play at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, following Frozen and Hercules. Disney's Hercules is currently approaching the end of its run at the historic West End theatre.
What songs are in The Greatest Showman musical?
Fans of the original film can expect to hear many of The Greatest Showman's best-known songs on stage. The score includes favourites such as: “The Greatest Show”, “A Million Dreams”, “Come Alive”, “Rewrite the Stars”, “Never Enough” and “This Is Me”.
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have also written new songs specifically for the stage adaptation, expanding the musical world of the original film. The pair's songs from the 2017 movie became a global phenomenon, with “This Is Me” winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.
What is The Greatest Showman about?
Inspired by the life of P T Barnum, The Greatest Showman follows his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world's most famous showmen.
The stage musical is based on the 20th Century Studios film, which features a story by Jenny Bicks. While inspired by the real-life Barnum, the film and musical take a highly theatrical approach to his story, focusing on ambition, family, friendship and the outsiders who find a place in his extraordinary world. The stage adaptation marks the first 20th Century Studios title to be brought to the stage by Disney Theatrical Group.
Who created The Greatest Showman musical?
The West End production brings together a major creative team from the worlds of musical theatre, film and live entertainment.
Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs, with a book by Tim Federle. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul provide the music and lyrics, with Alex Lacamoire serving as music supervisor, incidental and dance music arranger and orchestrator.
The creative team also includes set designer David Korins, costume designers Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Peter Hylenski and video designer George Reeve. Lorenzo Pisoni serves as circus creator and designer, with Josh Marquette designing hair and wigs, Milagros Medina-Cerdeira as make-up designer, Jeremy Chernick as special effects designer and Skylar Fox as illusions designer.
When can I book The Greatest Showman West End tickets?
Booking details for The Greatest Showman in London have not yet been announced, with performance dates and the booking schedule still to come.
The musical is expected to be one of the major new West End productions of 2027, particularly given the popularity of the original film and its hugely successful soundtrack.
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By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.