The History Boys to Return to the West End for the First Time in 20 Years

The History Boys will return to the West End for the first time in 20 years, with Alan Bennett’s award-winning play running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 10 April to 24 July 2027.

Originally premiering at the National Theatre in 2004, the production transferred to the West End and Broadway, winning three Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards. Nicholas Hytner returns to direct the revival, with Olivier Award-winning designer Bob Crowley also reprising his role. Casting will be announced in January 2027.

What is The History Boys about?

Set in 1980s Britain, The History Boys follows eight schoolboys at a grammar school in Sheffield as they navigate adolescence, sexuality and school politics, while their teachers clash over the purpose of education. Poignant, subversive and funny, Bennett’s play explores class, institutional culture and the nature of history itself.