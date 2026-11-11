The Legend of Georgia McBride Tickets Go on Sale

Coming to @sohoplace from 4 February to 15 May 2027, with tickets on sale now.

Written by Tony® and Olivier Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) and directed by Tony® nominee Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'), this hilarious and heartwarming comedy stars global drag superstar Monét X Change.

Get ready for a whole lot of glamour, glitter and unexpected transformations! Tickets are now on sale for The Legend of Georgia McBride , coming to London's @sohoplace in February 2027.

What Is The Legend of Georgia McBride About?

Meet Casey, a struggling Elvis impersonator performing at a small-town American bar. When his act is replaced by a drag show, Casey finds himself facing an unexpected change of direction.

Under the guidance of legendary drag queen Miss Tracy Mills, played by Monét X Change, Casey transforms into the dazzling Georgia McBride. As he discovers a newfound confidence, everything he thought he knew about himself is challenged.

Bursting with heartwarming comedy, The Legend of Georgia McBride is a joyous celebration of friendship, identity and self-discovery, exploring the extraordinary things that can happen when you dare to step outside your comfort zone.

Where Is The Legend of Georgia McBride Playing?

The Legend of Georgia McBride makes its first performance at @sohoplace on Thursday 4 February 2027, with performances running until Saturday 15 May 2027.Performances are scheduled Monday to Saturday at 7:30pm, with additional 2:30pm matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Legend of Georgia McBride FAQS

Who Wrote The Legend of Georgia McBride?

The comedy is written by Tony® and Olivier Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).

Who Stars in The Legend of Georgia McBride?

Global drag superstar Monét X Change leads the cast, with further casting to be announced.

Where and When Is The Legend of Georgia McBride Playing?

The show arrives at @sohoplace from 4 February to 15 May 2027.

How can I buy The Legend of Georgia McBride tickets?

With 24-hour exclusive access to The Legend of Georgia McBride tickets, there's no better time to secure your seats! Book with us now to get ahead of the crowds and find the best seats for this feel-good comedy.