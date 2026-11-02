The Lives of Others review: Keira Knightley, Stephen Dillane and Luke Thompson make compelling viewing in this surveillance thriller

“The words are the recipe, and the director is the chef" Georg Dreyman (Luke Thompson) claims. In that case, Robert Icke is due a Michelin star.

Icke has whipped up a treat for the west end, adapting Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar winning German-language film, into a pacy and passionate stage thriller.

Set in East Germany in 1984, The Lives of Others explores a society where privacy is a luxury and overheard confessions can have devastating consequences. Writer Georg Dreyman (Luke Thompson) and his girlfriend, celebrated stage actress Christa-Maria Sieland (Keira Knightley), find themselves under the watchful eye of the Stasi. Their every conversation is monitored by state officer Gerd Wiesler (Stephen Dillane), whose professional detachment begins to falter when he discovers the real reason for the Partei's interest in the playwright and his partner. With his superior, Grubitz (Paul Higgins), keeping a close eye on proceedings, the consequences of stepping out of line are never far away.

Knightley, Dillane, Thompson and Higgins are the star ingredients in Icke’s tightly assembled, and magnificently crafted, serving.

Returning to the London stage after 15 years (in The Children’s Hour, also produced by Sonia Friedman), Knightley’s performance was worth the wait. The two-time Oscar nominee is inspired casting as the ethereal Sieland, whose captivating presence at Dreyman’s party conceals a vulnerable and conflicted woman out of the spotlight.

Thompson is equally convincing as piano playing playwright Dreyman. Initially naive to the circumstances he finds himself, and his friends in, Dreyman soon finds the reality of his situation becomes impossible to ignore. Soon, his restraint at the beginning gives way to anger and defiance. Thompson navigates the shift with impressive conviction, bringing an increasingly fiery intensity to a character whose political awakening comes at considerable personal cost.

Dillane gives a remarkable account of a man caught between the rigid demands of his profession and an emerging conscience. There are unexpected flashes of humour, too, as Wiesler attempts to conceal his growing sympathies, while a particularly affecting scene sees him visibly moved by Dreyman's piano playing. Higgins, meanwhile, provides a suitably formidable presence as Grubitz, whose unwavering loyalty to the system makes him a constant threat.