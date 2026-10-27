The Lowdown on Amadeus at the Noel Coward Theatre from April 2027

What is it?

Amadeus is a revival of Peter Shaffer's flamboyant, gloriously operatic 1979 hit inspired by the rumour (never proved) that back in the 18th century Austrian court composer Antonio Salieri poisoned the rising young upstart, Mozart, on whom --much to Salieri’s chagrin-- God has bestowed the genius that he himself lacks. Salieri has to reckon with the pain of knowing he was never more than a minor talent, a mere footnote in the story of Mozart.

Oh, so Salieri’s beef is with God, not the young Mozart?

Well, yes, I guess so. Peter Shaffer’s characters often have beef with God. But despite blaming God, it didn’t stop Salieri from acting as something of a Viennese Iago to Mozart, thus bringing about the more talented man’s decline and downfall. At least that is how Shaffer portrays things, and nobody can answer back from beyond the grave.

That sounds juicy. Who’s in it?

This is a show which requires inspired central casting. And this revival gets it with two Welsh actors, Michael Sheen and It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells, playing the jealous, manipulative Salieri and the potty-mouthed Mozart. Almost 20 years ago at the Old Vic, Sheen was a memorable Mozart in Peter Hall’s production, so maybe there will be something bittersweet that he is now cast as the disappointed Salieri. Although it is arguably by far the better part.

Did I hear you say 'potty-mouthed' in relation to Mozart? Surely that can’t be right. The writer of some of the world’s most sublime music can’t have been a devotee of toilet humour?

He was, by all accounts, a bit of a social misfit. There have been suggestions-- but of course they are impossible to prove --that he might have been suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome. His letters suggest a man who was definitely a fan of the fart joke and the scatological, although Shaffer may well have ramped up the foul language for dramatic effect. But he diluted it for the American premiere for fear that Americans would blanch.