The Notebook Musical Is Coming to the West End in Spring 2027
Published on 23 October 2026
Summary
- The Notebook musical is coming to London’s West End in spring 2027, arriving at the Judi Dench Theatre (currently known as the Shaftesbury Theatre).
- Based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, the musical brings the iconic love story of Noah and Allie to the stage.
- Featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, the show promises beautiful songs, sweeping romance and plenty of emotion.
“Stop thinking about what other people want. What do you want? WHAT DO YOU WANT?” We know what we want: a Notebook musical transfer to the West End, please!
“It wasn’t over. It still isn’t over.” After its Broadway run in 2024 and a North American tour, The Notebook musical is coming to London’s West End in spring 2027. (No, you're crying!!)
Based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, The Notebook musical is set to arrive at the Shaftesbury Theatre (soon to be rechristened as the Judi Dench Theatre) in April 2027, bringing one of the most iconic love stories of all time to the London stage. The first preview performance date will be 10th March 2027, before officially opening on the 13th April.
What is The Notebook about?
You’ll probably know the story from the 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, which captured hearts around the world. It follows Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different worlds whose relationship is tested by time, distance and the obstacles life throws their way. Their unforgettable romance has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring generations of romantics to believe in a love that lasts a lifetime.
The Notebook Musical: From Broadway to the West End
The musical premiered on Broadway in 2024 before embarking on a North American tour. Featuring music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us) and direction by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen) and Schele Williams (The Wiz), this stage adaptation brings Noah and Allie’s romance to life. Tissues at the ready!
We’ve been waiting for this love story to make its West End debut, and we can’t wait to welcome Noah and Allie to London.
Want to be among the first to get tickets? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates on The Notebook.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.