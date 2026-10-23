The Notebook Musical Is Coming to the West End in Spring 2027

Based on Nicholas Sparks ’ bestselling novel, the musical brings the iconic love story of Noah and Allie to the stage.

The Notebook musical is coming to London’s West End in spring 2027, arriving at the Judi Dench Theatre (currently known as the Shaftesbury Theatre).

“Stop thinking about what other people want. What do you want? WHAT DO YOU WANT?” We know what we want: a Notebook musical transfer to the West End, please!

“It wasn’t over. It still isn’t over.” After its Broadway run in 2024 and a North American tour, The Notebook musical is coming to London’s West End in spring 2027. (No, you're crying!!)

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, The Notebook musical is set to arrive at the Shaftesbury Theatre (soon to be rechristened as the Judi Dench Theatre) in April 2027, bringing one of the most iconic love stories of all time to the London stage. The first preview performance date will be 10th March 2027, before officially opening on the 13th April.

What is The Notebook about?

You’ll probably know the story from the 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, which captured hearts around the world. It follows Noah and Allie, two young lovers from different worlds whose relationship is tested by time, distance and the obstacles life throws their way. Their unforgettable romance has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring generations of romantics to believe in a love that lasts a lifetime.