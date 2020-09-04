The Ocean at the End of the Lane reschedules West End run for Autumn 2021

Pictured: Original NT cast members Samuel Blenkin and Marli Siu in The Ocean at the End of The Lane at the National Theatre © Manuel Harlan

The Ocean at the End of the Lane to open in October 2021

The highly anticipated stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Ocean at the End of the Lane has been confirmed to be postponed, it has been announced. The production will now open on 23 October 2021 and run until 4 February 2022. Casting for the production has yet to be announced.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane production history

The West End transfer production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane is produced by Katy Rudd and Joel Horwood and closely follows the fantasy book of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The story centres on a young boy who eventually befriends a coven of witches, which results in disastrous consequences. The show first opened at the National Theatre in London in December 2019 and was originally set to run beginning this year from 31 October 2020 until 6 February 2021.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane creative team

The play features costume and puppetry design by Samuel Wyver, set design by Fly Davis, movement direction by Stephen Hoggett, puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell, sound design by Ian Dickinson, lighting design by Paule Constable, illusions and magic direction and design by Jamie Harrison, compositions by Jherek Bischoff, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane 2021 tickets on sale 2 October 2020!

If you are a current ticketholder for the 2020-2021 West End run of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, you will be contacted by your point of sale about your booking and how to proceed. Those who do not yet have tickets and are hoping to catch the show can book their tickets starting on 2 October 2020 for next year's scheduled run.

