The Pillowman postpones summer run at Duke of York's Theatre to 2021 Jun 5, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels This summer's hotly-anticipated return of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman has now been officially postponed, it has been announced. Directed by Matthew Dunster (A Very Very Very Dark Matter, Hangmen) and set to star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Katurian and Steve Pemberton as Tupolski, the Olivier Award-winning play will now run at the West End's Duke of York's Theatre in summer 2021, with exact dates yet to be determined.

McDonagh and Dunster said: "Whilst we are naturally disappointed that The Pillowman can't go ahead this summer, we are fully committed to realising this new production in the near future. We have an extraordinary cast and creative team and can't wait to bring this new vision of the play to audiences."

Other works of Martin McDonagh's include the Academy Award-winning movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and the famed Aran Islands trilogy, including The Cripple of Inishmaan that earned Daniel Radcliffe a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play. The Pillowman was last seen on the UK stage at the National Theatre back in 2003.

The thriller, which follows a writer who is questioned by the authorities after a series of murders bear a striking resemblance to the plots of his own short stories, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass) in the role of Katurian and Steve Pemberton (Benidorm, The League of Gentlemen) as Tupolski and features casting by Amy Ballfur, costume design by Anna Fleischle, and sound design by Ian Dickinson.

New 2021 dates for the West End revival of The Pillowman plus full casting will be announced in due course. Current ticketholders will be contacted by their point of sale automatically to arrange a refund, exchange, or credit note.