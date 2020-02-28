Tickets for The Pillowman revival at the Duke of York's Theatre on sale soon!

A highly anticipated new revival of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman is set to run at London's Duke of York's Theatre beginning in July 2020! The smash-hit play received its world premiere at the National Theatre back in 2003 in a production directed by John Crowley that starred David Tennant (who has recently been announced to return to the West End stage in Good at the Playhouse Theatre) as Katurian, Jim Broadbent as Tupolski, Nigel Lindsay as Ariel, and Adam Godley as Michal. Casting for the West End revival of The Pillowman will be announced in due course.

Book The Pillowman Duke of York's Theatre tickets as soon as they become available to secure the best seats at the best prices and avoid disappointment.



What is The Pillowman play about?

Written by renowned Irish playwright Martin McDonagh, The Pillowman is a black comedy that follows the story of a fiction writer named Katurian who lives in a dystopian police state. After a series of strange child murders bearing a striking resemblance to Katurian's short stories begins plaguing the town, Katurian swiftly becomes the police's number one suspect. Things take a turn for the worse when Katurian's brother Michal confesses, all whilst implicating Katurian in the process. Knowing that execution is just around the corner, can Katurian manage to save his stories from destruction? And just how disturbing is the writer's imagination?

The Pillowman Duke of York's Theatre cast and creative team

The new 12-week production of The Pillowman will be directed by Matthew Dunster and is set to star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Katurian and Steve Pemberton as Michal. Further cast and creatives are expected to be announced in due course.

The Pillowman production history and awards/nominations

The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh first received buzz back in 1995 when an early version of the play was read to the public at London's Finborough Theatre. A completed final version of the piece was later read in 1998 and released as a book in 1999 before production on the stage play began a year later. The original 2003 production starring David Tennant (Doctor Who) was a box office smash and is noted for having won the 2004 Olivier Award for Best New Play and a 2004 Evening Standard Award nomination for Best New Play as well.

The original Broadway production that starred Jeff Goldblum (The Fly, Jurassic Park, The Prince of Egypt film) took home two Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design, five New York Drama Critics Circle Awards for Best Foreign Play, and two Drama Desk Awards including for Outstanding Sound Design.

The Pillowman themes and inspiration

The Pillowman play arose from Martin McDonagh's own early experiences with writing fairytales, the likes of which have included The Short Fellow and the Strange Frog, The Chair and the Wolfboy, and The Violin and the Drunken Angel. The author believes there to be something dark and menacing about fairy tales in general.

The Pillowman has once been described by critics a retelling of the Brothers Grimm fairytale Little Red Riding Hood. The wolf's stomach is filled with stones and sewn using green wire, which ultimately results in the wolf's death. The play has also been considered to be a borrowing of the 1991 independent film Closet Land in which certain plot points persist "in another narrative host body." This is, of course, referring to The Pillowman shifting between from an autobiographical point of view to a reenactment of events.

The Pillowman London tickets available soon!

The Pillowman tickets for the London Duke of York's Theatre run are expected to be in incredibly high demand! Be sure to act fast to see this fantastic new revival of Martin McDonagh's multi-award-winning play.