Menu
London Theatres Duke of Yorks Theatre
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Duke of Yorks Theatre

    located on St. Martin’s Lane, the Duke of York’s Theatre brings classic and contemporary dramas to the West End.

    What's on at Duke of Yorks Theatre

    Duke of Yorks Theatre Seating Plan

    Duke of Yorks Theatre seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Duke of Yorks Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Duke of Yorks Theatre

    Public transportation is recommended. The nearest underground station to The Duke of York’s Theatre is Leicester Square Station (Northern/Piccadilly Lines). Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/ Northern Lines) is also quite close to The Duke of York’s Theatre. If arriving by train the nearest railway station is Charing Cross. The theatre is serviced by bus lines 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 24, 29, 87, 91, 139, and from St. Martin’s Place (Stop K) and Bedford Street (Stop J). The nearest car park to The Duke of York’s Theatre is the NCP car park at London St Martins Lane Hotel.

    Visiting Duke of Yorks Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      Touching The Void
    • 19th February 2020 14:30 Tomorrow
      Touching The Void
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      Touching The Void
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Touching The Void
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Touching The Void
    • 22nd February 2020 14:30 Saturday
      Touching The Void

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies