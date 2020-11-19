The Prince of Egypt Cast Recording CD to be released 20 November

The Prince of Egypt OCR CD in stores tomorrow!

The Prince of Egypt Original Cast Recording to receive physical release on 20 November!

With a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, “this truly phenomenal production” (BBC London) has music and lyrics by Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (“Deliver Us,” “All I Ever Wanted,” “Through Heaven’s Eyes,” “The Plagues,” and the Academy Award®-winning “When You Believe,” which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner’s single for The X-Factor). “Brought to life in truly epic fashion” (The Mirror), THE PRINCE OF EGYPT premiered at London’s Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020.

The Prince of Egypt Dominion Theatre cast

“An utterly stand-out cast” (WhatsOnStage) of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

What is The Prince of Egypt musical about?

A milestone in cinematic achievement and first released in 1998, DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and has been hailed as “one of the greatest animated films of all time” (Evening Standard) , “epic cinema” (Radio Times) and “a stunning film” (The Guardian).

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

The Prince of Egypt Dominion Theatre cast

“This lavish stage production” (The Guardian) is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

The Prince of Egypt is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

About Ghostlight Records

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings – building a library of over 200 records over the past 20 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway’s brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O’Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group.

The Prince of Egypt Original London Cast Recording tracklist

1. Deliver Us

2. Faster

3. One Weak Link

4. Footprints on the Sand

5. Seti’s Return

6. Dance to the Day

7. All I Ever Wanted

8. Make it Right

9. Moses in the Desert

10. Through Heaven’s Eyes

11. Faster (Reprise)

12. Never In a Million Years

13. Act I Finale

14. Return to Egypt

15. Always on Your Side

16. Simcha

17. Deliver Us (Reprise)

18. The Plagues

19. For the Rest of My Life

20. Heartless

21. When You Believe

22. Never in a Million Years (Reprise)

23. Act II Finale