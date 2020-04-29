Menu
Musicals The Prince of Egypt

The Prince of Egypt Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

The Prince of Egypt

The Prince of Egypt is finally coming to London!

377 customer reviews

Important information

Age restriction

5+

Child policy
Children under 5 will not be admitted. Recommended for children 7+.
Running time
2hr 38min (inc. interval)
Performance dates
Booking to 4 September 2021
Access
Captioned performance: 16 May 2020 at 2.30pm, Audio Described performance: 21 May 2020 at 7.30pm, BSL performance: 4 June 2020 at 7.30pm

The Prince of Egypt Customer Reviews

4 / 5 (377 customer reviews)

Stephanie Bevan

29 April

The Prince of Egypt is the best show I have ever seen!!

HR

13 March

Excellent! The seats were amazing and had such a great view. The show was amazing! Already planning to watch it again.

Next Available Performances of The Prince of Egypt

TODAY is 28th August 2020

December 2020 January 2021 February 2021 March 2021 April 2021 May 2021 June 2021 July 2021 August 2021 September 2021

Who appears in The Prince of Egypt

Roberto Vivancos Studio

Christine Allado
Claire Newman-Williams

Danny Becker
Ruth Crafer

Liam Tamne
Faye Thomas

Alexia Khadime
Katie Knight Adams

Debbie Kurup
Peter Simpkin

Gary Wilmot
Adam Hills

Adam Pearce
Paul Nicholas Dyke

Jack Harrison-Cooper
Mark McGee

Natalie Green
Nick Andrews

Felipe Bejarano
Leigh Lothian

Tanisha Spring
Michael Shelford

Jessica Lee
Sam Mackay

Scott Maurice
MUG Photography

Simbi Akande
Samuel Black

Soophia Foroughi

The Prince of Egypt news

(VIDEO) Watch fans of The Prince of Egypt musical perform "When You Believe" 9/7/2020, 11am
The Prince of Egypt musical extends West End run, reopens ticket booking 22/6/2020, 12pm
West End Cast Recording from The Prince of Egypt musical to be released! 31/3/2020, 5pm
(WATCH VIDEO) The West End Prince of Egypt cast perform "Deliver Us" 25/2/2020, 3.35pm

Tags:

MusicalFamily FriendlyChildrenPremiereClassicsTop ShowsHot TicketsCritic's ChoiceBest Of BritishAmerican ClassicStar PowerMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayWest End FavouritesBest family showsBritish ClassicAmazon Theatre Ticket DealsBest London Theatre Shows in 2021

We use cookies