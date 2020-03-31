Important Notice

    West End Cast Recording from The Prince of Egypt musical to be released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Prince of Egypt musical had its West End premiere at London’s Dominion Theatre in February 2020, which was just last month! Sadly, like all the other shows, it had to cease performances on Monday 16 March, when the theatres closed. The musical is new to us, meaning there was no prior cast recording to see us through this time without it. Our prayers have been answered and a West End Original Cast Recording will be released this week!

    The stage version of this Dreamworks Animation classic has given this beloved story a whole new lease of life. Many booked tickets to The Prince of Egypt Musical because they love the story and the songs from the films, but when they witness it on stage and see the work of the most amazing award-winning creative team and a spectacular cast, they want to come back for more. Unfortunately, the show isn’t on at the moment and whilst we wait for it to return to the incredible West End Dominion Theatre’s stage, the newly announced original cast recording will be able to tide us over.

    The Prince of Egypt musical original cast recording will be released on Friday 3 April 2020. The album will be released digitally and can be expected as a physical CD later in the year.

    The album will include the original songs from the film, of the same name, as well as ten new songs by iconic composer Stephen Schwartz. Featured on the album will be ‘When You Believe’, ‘Deliver Us’, ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and ‘Through Heaven’s Eyes’. The album is produced by Dominick Amendum and Schwartz, along with executive producer Kurt Deutsch.

    The Prince of Egypt musical album complete tracklist

    1. Deliver Us
    2. Faster
    3. One Weak Link
    4. Footprints on the Sand
    5. Seti's Return
    6. Dance to the Day
    7. All I Ever Wanted
    8. Make it Right
    9. Moses in the Desert
    10. Through Heaven's Eyes
    11. Faster (Reprise)
    12. Never in a Million Years
    13. Act I Finale
    14. Return to Egypt
    15. Always on Your Side
    16. Simcha
    17. Deliver Us (Reprise)
    18. The Plagues
    19. For the Rest of My Life
    20. Heartless
    21. When You Believe
    22. Never in a Million Years (Reprise)
    23. Act II Finale

    The Prince of Egypt musical London cast

    The original West End cast of The Prince of Egypt stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

    The cast of 43 features Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

    The cast is complete by the cast of young performers such as Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk who share the roles of Young Miriam, Leah and Young Hebrew Girl. Joining them are Leo Babet, Jonah Collier and Taylor Jenkins who share the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy and Young Midian Boy.

    The Prince of Egypt musical London run

    The Prince of Egypt musical run is currently on hold at the Dominion Theatre due to the Coronavirus. A digital version of the original cast recording will be released this Friday to tide you over until the show returns to the stage.

