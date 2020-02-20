Remaining time: 
    The Prince of Egypt principal character portraits

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The new musical adapted from the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name is currently in previews at London’s Dominion Theatre, with an official opening night on 25 February. If you haven’t been a part of the lucky audiences who have got to see the production already then, you’ll be pleased that a series of principal cast character portraits have been released today – and they are absolutely stunning! Take a look at our gallery to see the new The Prince of Egypt images.

    Who is starring in The Prince of Egypt?

    The cast of new musical adaptation The Prince of Egypt stars Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

    The cast will be completed by Simbi Akande, Casey Al-ShaqsyJoe AtkinsonDanny BeckerFelipe BejaranoPàje CampbellAdam FilipeSoophia ForoughiNatalie GreenJack Harrison-CooperRachael IresonKalene JeansChristian KnightJessica LeeOliver LidertJay MarshScott MauriceCarly MilesSam OladeindeAlice ReadieChristopher ShortRicardo WalkerDanny WilliamsNiko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

    The Prince of Egypt creative team

    The exciting new West End musical is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw and is directed by Scott Schwartz. It has an award-winning, acclaimed creative team which features Stephen Schwartz with music and lyrics, a book by Philip LaZebnik, choreography by Sean Cheesman, sound design by Gareth Owen, set design by Kevin Depinet, lighting design by Mike Billings, and projection design by Jon Driscoll. The costume design, which are featured in the gallery images above, is by Tony Award-winning Ann Hould-Ward. The creative team is completed by Dominick Amendum with musical supervision and arrangements, August Eriksmoen with orchestrations, Dave Rose with musical direction and Jim Arnold CDG as casting director.        

    The Prince of Egypt musical tickets are booking until 12 September!

    The West End’s Dominion Theatre is now home to The Prince of Egypt which is wowing audiences in previews. Its official opening night is next week on Tuesday 25 February from which it’s expected to receive rave reviews and high praise. Book your tickets for The Prince of Egypt whilst you can, as it is booking up fast!

