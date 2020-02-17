Menu
Musicals The Prince of Egypt
    The Prince of Egypt Tickets at the Dominion Theatre, London

    The Prince of Egypt

    The Prince of Egypt is finally coming to London!

    147 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. Recommended for children 7+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    5 February - 12 September 2020
    Special notice
    PLEASE NOTE: All performances are to be held in 2020.
    Access
    Captioned performance: 16 May 2020 at 2.30pm, Audio Described performance: 21 May 2020 at 7.30pm, BSL performance: 4 June 2020 at 7.30pm

    The Prince of Egypt Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (147 customer reviews)

    Wumi

    12 hours ago

    Breathtaking show with incredible dancers with attention to detail. As a massive fan of the original movie and soundtrack I would gladly go and see it again.

    uri inbal

    12 hours ago

    The song and dances were extraordinary. Very enjoyable!!!

    Tags:

    Musical

