The Reviews: Derren Brown - Miracle Nov 25, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous The multi-award winning acknowledged master of psychological illusion is back with a brand new one-man show, Derren Brown: Miracle. And the reviews are in!

This will be Derren's seventh show since 2003. Since then he has toured every year and been watched by an estimated audience of over one and a half million people. He has won two prestigious Olivier Awards, for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012). His last show, Infamous, was universally acclaimed by critics and audience alike.

Derren Brown: Miracle Reviews:

★★★★★

“SIMPLY MIRACULOUS. COMPLETELY ASTOUNDING”

DAILY TELEGRAPH

★★★★★

“DAZZLING BROWN IS PURE GOLD”

THE SUN

★★★★★

“HERE'S HOPING THE 11 OUT OF 10 RATING WILL LURE YOU INTO BOOKING A SEAT.

THE MAN IS, QUITE SIMPLY, MAGIC”

DAILY STAR

★★★★★

“WORLD CLASS. TOUCHES THE BOUNDARY OF THE MIRACULOUS"

PAUL PHEAR, SMOOTH RADIO

★★★★★

“IT'S A SENSATIONAL SHOW IN EVERY SENSE, AND A POTENTIALLY

LIFE-CHANGING ONE, TOO”

LONDONTHEATRE.CO.UK

★★★★★

“TRULY GOB-SMACKING”

THE STAGE

★★★★

“THE NATION'S FAVOURITE MENTALIST EXPLORES FAITH HEALING IN A SHOW THAT LEAVES SCEPTICS’ AND BELIEVERS’ MINDS JITTERBUGGING”

THE GUARDIAN

★★★★

“THIS WAS MY FIRST TIME SEEING DERREN BROWN LIVE – AND NOW I’M A BELIEVER”

TIME OUT

★★★★

“GOBSMACKINGLY WONDERFUL. SPELL-BINDING ENTERTAINMENT”

EVENING STANDARD

★★★★

“MIRACLE IS A CLEVER, EYE-OPENING, AND MESMERISING SHOW”

BIG ISSUE

★★★★

“THRILLING, CONFOUNDING AND DELIRIOUS. PRAISE BE, INDEED”

WHATSONSTAGE.COM

★★★★

“CHALLENGES THE MIND, RAPIDLY SHOCKS AND SIMULTANEOUSLY DELIGHTS”

THE UPCOMING