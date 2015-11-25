Important Notice

News The Reviews: Derren Brown - Miracle
    Posted on | By Jacob Porteous

    The multi-award winning acknowledged master of psychological illusion is back with a brand new one-man show, Derren Brown: Miracle. And the reviews are in!

    The multi-award winning acknowledged master of psychological illusion is back on tour in 2015 with a brand new one-man show, Derren Brown: Miracle. Having confessed that performing live on stage gives him the greatest pleasure, Derren is, once again, looking forward to the challenge that comes with being acknowledged as one of the world's most renowned live performers; a dark manipulator of magic and mind control. 

    This will be Derren's seventh show since 2003. Since then he has toured every year and been watched by an estimated audience of over one and a half million people. He has won two prestigious Olivier Awards, for Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012). His last show, Infamous, was universally acclaimed by critics and audience alike.

    Derren Brown: Miracle Reviews:

    ★★★★★
    “SIMPLY MIRACULOUS. COMPLETELY ASTOUNDING”
    DAILY TELEGRAPH

    ★★★★★
    “DAZZLING BROWN IS PURE GOLD”
    THE SUN

    ★★★★★
    “HERE'S HOPING THE 11 OUT OF 10 RATING WILL LURE YOU INTO BOOKING A SEAT.
    THE MAN IS, QUITE SIMPLY, MAGIC”
    DAILY STAR

    ★★★★★
    “WORLD CLASS. TOUCHES THE BOUNDARY OF THE MIRACULOUS"
    PAUL PHEAR, SMOOTH RADIO

    ★★★★★
    “IT'S A SENSATIONAL SHOW IN EVERY SENSE, AND A POTENTIALLY 
    LIFE-CHANGING ONE, TOO”
    LONDONTHEATRE.CO.UK

    ★★★★★
    “TRULY GOB-SMACKING”
    THE STAGE

    ★★★★
    “THE NATION'S FAVOURITE MENTALIST EXPLORES FAITH HEALING IN A SHOW THAT LEAVES SCEPTICS’ AND BELIEVERS’ MINDS JITTERBUGGING”
    THE GUARDIAN

    ★★★★
    “THIS WAS MY FIRST TIME SEEING DERREN BROWN LIVE – AND NOW I’M A BELIEVER”
    TIME OUT

    ★★★★
    “GOBSMACKINGLY WONDERFUL. SPELL-BINDING ENTERTAINMENT”
    EVENING STANDARD

    ★★★★ 
    “MIRACLE IS A CLEVER, EYE-OPENING, AND MESMERISING SHOW”
    BIG ISSUE

    ★★★★ 
    “THRILLING, CONFOUNDING AND DELIRIOUS. PRAISE BE, INDEED”
    WHATSONSTAGE.COM

    ★★★★ 
    “CHALLENGES THE MIND, RAPIDLY SHOCKS AND SIMULTANEOUSLY DELIGHTS”
    THE UPCOMING

    Related news

    Bring It On musical tickets now on sale for London run

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    Shake your pom-poms! Tickets for the new off-West End production of Bring It On The Musical are now on sale. Broadway... Read more

    Back to the Future World Premiere Review (Manchester's Opera House) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Back to the Future, the 1985 film, is no doubt a classic. Sci-fi fans adore it as well as those who aren’t nece... Read more

    Drifters Girl - event list

    Photo Flash: Press shots released of Beverley Knight in The Drifters Girl

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

    New promo shots have been released of Beverley Knight in full Faye Treadwell costume. The highly renowned English mus... Read more

