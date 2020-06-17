The Tiger Who Came To Tea rescheduled for summer 2021, tickets now on special offer! Jun 17, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The highly anticipated return of The Tiger Who Came To Tea to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London has been postponed, it has been announced. The beloved children's production will now run next summer in 2021. Ticketholders for the 2020 run are welcome to have their tickets exchanged for one of the new dates in order to support the West End and ensure that the show will go on. Customers will be automatically contacted by their point of sale to arrange for an exchange or refund.

The tiger who returned to the West End stage. This fun family favourite may not be on this summer, but it will definitely be back next year. Don't miss it.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea set to open 13 July 2021!

Fun for all ages, The Tiger Who Came to Tea is back for more tea time next summer. After having no choice but to postpone the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, the play will now run at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket from 13 July 2021 until 5 September 2021 with tickets on sale now and on special offer!

What is The Tiger Who Came To Tea play about?

Sophie and her mum are sitting down for their afternoon tea when the doorbell rings. They are then greeted by not a human at the door, but a large tiger, stripes in all, who is looking to join in on their quality time together. The furry feline devours the tea and soon they find themselves in a pickle trying to entertain the tiger's insatiable appetite. Complete with music and magic, the stage adaptation of The Tiger Who Came To Tea is an absolute kid's delight and you won't want to miss it.

Parents love The Tiger Who Came To Tea play for their children!

Parents, grandparents and other legal guardians have praised the play's kid-friendly content and entertainability. The tiger does not say a peep, which adds to the character's friendly demeanour and is guaranteed NOT to scare your little ones at all. Other audience members in the past have praised the show's excellent staff and many amusing scenes that are enjoyable even for adults.

Save up to £9 on The Tiger Who Came To Tea Theatre Royal Haymarket tickets!

The Tiger Who Came To Tea tickets for the London theatre run are now available at a special discount. Premium tickets for seats in the Stalls and Royal Circle, which are originally priced at £27 are now going for £18! Save £9 on The Tiger Who Came To Tea tickets now for the 2021 run when you book by 31 August 2020. Be sure to secure your tickets today with our interactive seating plan whilst all the best seats are still available.