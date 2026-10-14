The Traitors: Live Experience Review – Is It Worth It?
Published on 14 October 2026
Summary
- Find out what to expect at The Traitors: Live Experience in Covent Garden.
- From The Round Table to the Lounge of the Dead, discover what makes the game so immersive.
- Read our honest review of this immersive experience.
Having watched every episode of The Traitors and Celebrity Traitors, I was probably the ideal candidate for The Traitors: Live Experience. Five of us from work headed to Covent Garden to see if we could spot a Traitor in real life. Four of us had watched the TV show; one hadn't. None of us had a game plan. And, as it turned out, I was very bad at this game.
First Impressions: The Traitors Live Experience in London
The experience is just a couple of minutes from Covent Garden tube station, and even before the game starts, it feels like you've stepped into the world of The Traitors. We arrived about half an hour early and headed into the bar, which is genuinely lovely: dim lighting, squashy armchairs, jazzy wallpaper that wouldn't look out of place in the Traitors' Castle and a fully stocked bar.
We were given a table called Thistle and introduced to the other people we'd be playing with: two couples celebrating anniversaries and one solo player who, for whatever reason that only made him seem even more suss, had given himself the fake name.
There were ten of us at our table, and although everyone initially wondered whether our group of five would stick together against everyone else, the missions quickly put that concern to bed. You're constantly working with people you don't know, so you get to know everyone surprisingly quickly.
What Happens at The Traitors: Live Experience?
After signing in and indicating whether you'd be interested in being selected as a Traitor, we were taken downstairs into the game itself.
Our room was the Stag Room, centred around The Round Table. It's much bigger and more elaborate than I expected, with symbols, pictures and clues incorporated into the room, plus screens either side of the Round Table showing information for the various missions.
Then came the moment we'd all been waiting for. We put on our blindfold-style goggles, the lights went down, the music came up and our host went around the table selecting the Traitors.
And no, Claudia Winkleman isn't actually there. There is an introductory video from her, but the game itself is hosted by a live Host.
The Missions Are Surprisingly Good Fun
I'll admit, this was one of the things I was most pleasantly surprised by. On the TV show, I know plenty of people who get a bit bored during the missions and happily fast-forward through them to get back to the Traitor-hunting. But the missions here? Being part of them yourself is a completely different story.
They're a mixture of puzzles, visual challenges, audio clues and teamwork, with most of the action taking place around The Round Table. You're all scrambling to work things out, throwing ideas across the table and trying to build up your gold pot, while simultaneously wondering whether the person next to you is secretly plotting your murder.
I don't want to give away the specific challenges, because discovering them for yourself is half the fun, but they were one of the highlights of the experience for me. They also do a great job of getting everyone involved, even if you've only just met, so you quickly find yourself invested in whether your random teammates manage to pull off the next challenge.
There isn't actual prize money at stake, but your table's progress contributes to its final score, which is added to the leaderboard up in the bar after the game.
Forget Everything You Know About Spotting The Traitors
If you think you know how to spot a Traitor from watching the TV show, forget everything you know. In real life, all the usual rules seem to go out of the window. It's not necessarily the quiet person in the corner, the person who's trying to control the conversation or the one who's being suspiciously agreeable. It could be the person who fumbled a challenge, the one who's suddenly very outspoken, or the person who seems completely trustworthy.
And when you're playing with strangers, it's even harder. On TV, you have hours of footage, expert analysis and some very convenient editing to help you form an opinion. Here, you're trying to work out who's lying based on conversations you've had over the course of a couple of hours. I had two people I was convinced were definitely Traitors. I couldn't have been more wrong.
There are anonymous votes, banishments and murders, as well as opportunities to win or nominate people for shields and a few other twists along the way. The whole thing is much more layered than I expected, and somehow, every time you think you've worked someone out, there's another reason to doubt yourself.
Thankfully, none of my work friends had murdered me. It was two strangers who had apparently decided I had to go and, when I later confronted them in the Stag lounge afterwards (lol), absolutely refused to tell me why. Rude!
You're Not Finished When You're Murdered
This was another thing I wasn't expecting: getting eliminated doesn't mean you're sent home.
Each room has a “Lounge of the Dead”, our Stag lounge was basically a wonderfully atmospheric viewing area, complete with cosy sofas, vintage telephones and a big screen showing the rest of the game. You can still order drinks from the bar, continue watching the action and, most importantly, spend a lot of time analysing everything that has just happened with the other eliminated players.
And watching the game from the outside is so entertaining. At one point I found myself thinking that my friends would make absolutely brilliant television. You're watching people you know suddenly accuse each other, defend themselves and make increasingly questionable decisions, and it's hilarious.
Even better, one of our own went all the way. Halfway through the game, one of our group was recruited as a Traitor. She then managed to make it to the end and win the whole game. Watching it play out from the lounge was brilliant, and seeing her name appear on the leaderboard afterwards was great. Proud!
The final five also head up to the turret for a final mission, which was a particularly fun part of the experience, but I won't spoil what happens.
Is The Traitors: Live Experience Worth It?
Absolutely. The whole experience is incredibly immersive, beautifully designed and very professionally put together. From the bar and interiors to the game itself, every detail feels considered and true to the world of The Traitors. The Host keeps everything moving without making you feel rushed, and there are enough twists, challenges and unexpected moments to keep you completely engaged.
I'd personally love to go back with a group of ten to fourteen friends or family members, simply because I think watching people you know try to lie, accuse each other and work out who's secretly a Traitor would be ridiculously entertaining.
But playing with strangers didn't take anything away from the experience. If anything, the missions give you a reason to get to know them very quickly.
Whether you're planning a festive night out, a group celebration, something different to do with friends or a team-building activity, The Traitors: Live Experience is a genuinely fun night out, and WAY harder than it looks on TV!
Book your The Traitors Live Experience tickets with us today.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.