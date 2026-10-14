The Traitors: Live Experience Review – Is It Worth It?

From The Round Table to the Lounge of the Dead, discover what makes the game so immersive.

Having watched every episode of The Traitors and Celebrity Traitors, I was probably the ideal candidate for The Traitors: Live Experience. Five of us from work headed to Covent Garden to see if we could spot a Traitor in real life. Four of us had watched the TV show; one hadn't. None of us had a game plan. And, as it turned out, I was very bad at this game.

First Impressions: The Traitors Live Experience in London

The experience is just a couple of minutes from Covent Garden tube station, and even before the game starts, it feels like you've stepped into the world of The Traitors. We arrived about half an hour early and headed into the bar, which is genuinely lovely: dim lighting, squashy armchairs, jazzy wallpaper that wouldn't look out of place in the Traitors' Castle and a fully stocked bar.

We were given a table called Thistle and introduced to the other people we'd be playing with: two couples celebrating anniversaries and one solo player who, for whatever reason that only made him seem even more suss, had given himself the fake name.

There were ten of us at our table, and although everyone initially wondered whether our group of five would stick together against everyone else, the missions quickly put that concern to bed. You're constantly working with people you don't know, so you get to know everyone surprisingly quickly.

What Happens at The Traitors: Live Experience?

After signing in and indicating whether you'd be interested in being selected as a Traitor, we were taken downstairs into the game itself.

Our room was the Stag Room, centred around The Round Table. It's much bigger and more elaborate than I expected, with symbols, pictures and clues incorporated into the room, plus screens either side of the Round Table showing information for the various missions.

Then came the moment we'd all been waiting for. We put on our blindfold-style goggles, the lights went down, the music came up and our host went around the table selecting the Traitors.

And no, Claudia Winkleman isn't actually there. There is an introductory video from her, but the game itself is hosted by a live Host.

The Missions Are Surprisingly Good Fun

I'll admit, this was one of the things I was most pleasantly surprised by. On the TV show, I know plenty of people who get a bit bored during the missions and happily fast-forward through them to get back to the Traitor-hunting. But the missions here? Being part of them yourself is a completely different story.

They're a mixture of puzzles, visual challenges, audio clues and teamwork, with most of the action taking place around The Round Table. You're all scrambling to work things out, throwing ideas across the table and trying to build up your gold pot, while simultaneously wondering whether the person next to you is secretly plotting your murder.

I don't want to give away the specific challenges, because discovering them for yourself is half the fun, but they were one of the highlights of the experience for me. They also do a great job of getting everyone involved, even if you've only just met, so you quickly find yourself invested in whether your random teammates manage to pull off the next challenge.

There isn't actual prize money at stake, but your table's progress contributes to its final score, which is added to the leaderboard up in the bar after the game.