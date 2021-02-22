Menu
    Theatres could reopen from 21 June with full capacity!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The UK Government’s roadmap has just been released and it gives us a clearer idea of when lockdown restrictions could be lifted. Stage 3 of the plan has a current date of 17 May which will give theatres and other such venues the go ahead to reopen with social distancing measures. Stage 4 of the plan has a current date of 21 June which will enable theatres to open at full capacity. Further details from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden are to be released.

    The third step of the plan to ease lockdown comes from the 17 May 2021, providing the data allows, and will see theatres being able to open again with social distancing. Performances can resume indoors with a capacity of 1,000 people or half full, whichever is lower.

    “Cinemas, hotels, performances and sporting events reopen - though social distancing remains.”

    Step 4 will come into action from 21 June 2021.

    The fourth step: “will potentially see all legal limits on social contact removed, with the final closed sectors of the economy reopened - such as nightclubs.”

    What are the conditions for the reopening of theatres?

    Lockdown will continue to ease as laid out via the step-by-step basis providing that vaccinations for coronavirus continues to go to plan, evidence of the vaccine reducing deaths and the need for hospital treatment, and infection rates don’t surge.

    Further updates are to be released by Oliver Dowden on the specific criteria of each step.
    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

