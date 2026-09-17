Titaníque Announces Final West End Performance and First UK Tour
Published on 17 September 2026
Summary
- Titaníque will finish its West End run at the Criterion Theatre on 3 January 2027
- The Olivier Award-winning musical comedy will embark on its first UK tour from September 2027
- Myra DuBois will star as Ruth on tour, while William Hanson returns to the West End from 10 November
Titanique, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy will conclude its run at the Criterion Theatre on Sunday 3 January 2027, before embarking on its first ever UK tour. The tour will launch at Theatre Royal Newcastle on 17 September 2027, with Myra DuBois set to reprise her role as Ruth on the road.
Before then, William Hanson will return to the West End production as Ruth from 10 November 2026 until the show's final performance on 3 January 2027, taking over from DuBois.
Titaníque opened in London in January 2025 to widespread critical acclaim and went on to win two Olivier Awards, including Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Layton Williams.
The riotous musical comedy combines the story of Titanic with the music of Céline Dion, featuring hits including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More.
Catch Titanique in the West before it sets sail on its UK tour!
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.