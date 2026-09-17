Titaníque Announces Final West End Performance and First UK Tour

Titanique, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy will conclude its run at the Criterion Theatre on Sunday 3 January 2027, before embarking on its first ever UK tour. The tour will launch at Theatre Royal Newcastle on 17 September 2027, with Myra DuBois set to reprise her role as Ruth on the road.

Before then, William Hanson will return to the West End production as Ruth from 10 November 2026 until the show's final performance on 3 January 2027, taking over from DuBois.