Top 8 death drops in the herstory of RuPaul's Drag Race

Courtney Act and Monét X Change are set to "death drop" at the Garrick Theatre this holiday season!

Top 8 Drag Race death drops of all time (so far)

8. Miss Fame

Dressed in a babushka scarf, season 7's Miss Fame stunned with her gradual yet glamourous drop. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to save her later in episode 9 when she lost a lip-sync battle to Pearl.

7. Jiggly Caliente

Can we call her Jiggly? In the first episode of season 4, Jiggly went head-to-head with Alisa Summers for a wildly entertaining lip-sync of "Toxic" by Britney Spears. Summers ended up sashaying away.

6. Bob the Drag Queen

Bob really knows how to drop it like its hot. In season 8, episode 9, the drag queen showed off her dropping chops in a music video shoot for RuPaul's new single "The Realness".

5. Alyssa Edwards

[*tongue pop!*] In a battle against Coco Montrese, Alyssa revealed her secret dance moves with a spinning, twirl, death split. Unfortunately, it was no match for Montrese's rapping skills in this neck-and-neck lip-sync.

4. Joslyn Fox and Laganja Estranja

RuPaul fans were in for a real treat on episode 8 of season 6 when a lip-sync of Pink's "Stupid Girls" delivered us a double death drop whammy. In the end, Laganja Estranja reigned supreme.

3. Kennedy Davenport

A breath-taking lip-sync of Katy Perry's "Roar" on season 7 saw Kennedy Davenport leap off stage into a jaw-dropping split, sending Katya home.

2. Laganja Estranja

Making the list twice is none other than seasoned death dropper Laganja Estranja, whose ultra-long legs really accentuated her season 6 entrance. The best death drops happen when you least expect it, okurrr!

1. Shangela

Of course, our list is not complete without the death drop that started it all. On season 2, Shangela delivered a death drop that has Michelle Visage shook. The move has quickly become a staple for the show ever since.

Don't miss these 2 RuPaul drag queens in Death Drop on the London stage this December!

They may have not made our death drop list, but they are sure ready to drop their bodies to the floor this Christmas! Australian sensation Courtney Act and drag colleague Monét X Change are heading to the Garrick Theatre on 3 December 2020 for a strictly limited, socially distanced run of the new whodunnit play Death Drop. Tickets are selling fast! So be sure to book your seats today before they all get snatched up!

__________

*Death Drop is booking from 3 December 2020 until 17 January 2021.