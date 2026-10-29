Top West End Shows to See in 2027
Published on 29 October 2026
Summary
- Discover the best West End shows to see in London in 2027.
- Explore must-see musicals, exciting new plays and long-awaited revivals.
- Find your next favourite London theatre show and plan your visit.
2027 is shaping up to be a huge year for London theatre, with blockbuster musicals, long-awaited revivals and exciting new productions arriving in the West End. From the return of beloved favourites like Dirty Dancing and Billy Elliot to major new arrivals including The Greatest Showman, there are plenty of reasons to plan a theatre trip to the capital. Whether you're looking for the best West End shows in 2027, must-see musicals in London or exciting new productions, discover the best London shows to add to your theatre wish list.
The Guilty
Dates: 18 January – 3 April 2027
If you love a gripping psychological thriller, The Guilty should be on your London theatre wish list. Russell Tovey stars as a police officer who receives a desperate 999 call from a woman in danger. As he attempts to piece together her fragmented account, unsettling twists and mounting tension turn the call into a race against time. Following a sell-out run at the Donmar Warehouse, this edge-of-your-seat play transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre. It was one of our favourite plays of the whole year!
Dirty Dancing
Dates: 19 January - 24 April 2027
Nobody puts Baby in a corner! Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage returns to the West End, bringing the much-loved romantic drama to life with unforgettable music, passionate dancing and the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Set during a summer holiday at a Catskills resort, the show follows Baby as she falls for dance instructor Johnny Castle. Expect classic songs, sizzling choreography and plenty of nostalgic feel-good moments at the Prince Edward Theatre.
John Proctor Is the Villain
Dates: 2 February – 24 April 2027
One of the most talked-about contemporary plays is heading to the West End. After selling out earlier this year at the Royal Court Theatre, Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain follows five teenage girls navigating friendship, identity and growing up in a small American town. As their classroom studies of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible collide with their own experiences, they begin questioning the stories they have been taught about power, relationships and right and wrong. Smart, funny and provocative, it offers a fresh perspective on a familiar literary classic.
Billy Elliot
Dates: 12 February to 31 July 2027
Billy Elliot is a heartwarming musical about following your dreams, challenging expectations and discovering the courage to be yourself. Set against the backdrop of the 1984–85 miners’ strike in County Durham, it follows a young boy who discovers a passion for ballet despite his family’s expectations. With an unforgettable score by Elton John, energetic choreography and a powerful coming-of-age story, this much-loved musical is one to look out for among the best musicals to see in London.
The Notebook
Dates: 10 March – 11 December 2027
Prepare to fall in love all over again with The Notebook, the romantic musical based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel and the much-loved film. It follows Allie and Noah, two people from different backgrounds whose love story unfolds across a lifetime. With music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, this moving stage adaptation explores devotion, memory and the enduring power of love. The Notebook makes its UK premiere at the Judi Dench Theatre (currently known as the Shaftesbury Theatre until being officially renamed in February 2027).
Legally Blonde
Dates: 22 March – 22 May 2027
What, like it’s hard? Legally Blonde The Musical returns to London with Amber Davies starring as the fabulous Elle Woods. When her boyfriend dumps her, Elle heads to Harvard Law School to prove that there’s more to her than her pink wardrobe and bubbly personality. Packed with catchy songs, hilarious moments and feel-good energy, this smash-hit musical celebrates ambition, friendship and being unapologetically yourself. Catch it at the London Coliseum for a limited West End run.
The History Boys
Dates: 10 April – 24 July 2027
After 20 years, Alan Bennett’s award-winning play The History Boys returns to the stage. Set in a grammar school in Sheffield, it follows eight sixth-form boys preparing for university entrance exams under the guidance of two very different teachers. As lessons in history, literature and life collide, the play explores education, ambition, identity and the influence teachers can have on their students. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this landmark production returns to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season.
The Greatest Showman
Dates: 14 April – 2 October 2027
The Greatest Showman is bringing its spectacular musical magic to the West End! Based on the hit film starring Hugh Jackman, this stage adaptation celebrates dreamers, outsiders and the pursuit of the extraordinary. Expect a soaring score, dazzling choreography and show-stopping spectacle when the production arrives at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Oliver Tompsett as P. T. Barnum and Samantha Barks as Charity Barnum.
Amadeus
Dates: 17 April - 7 August 2027
Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus brings the rivalry between musical geniuses Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri to the stage. Set in 18th-century Vienna, this compelling drama explores talent, jealousy, ambition and the unsettling question of what happens when extraordinary genius meets ordinary envy. With its lavish period setting and powerful exploration of artistic obsession, Amadeus is a must-watch for fans of classic drama, music and stories about the price of greatness. Starring Michael Sheen and Callum Scott Howells.
The Traitors – Acts of Betrayal
Dates: 11 May - 31 July 2027
The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal is bringing its game of deception and suspicion to the West End, starring Nick Mohammed, a finalist in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, as The Host. This thrilling new stage production features five brand-new plays exploring how the game could unfold if different characters were chosen as Traitors (each play is a standalone story, so you don't need to see all five!). Expect twists, betrayals and shifting alliances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
Miss Saigon
Dates: 13 May 2027 – 8 January 2028
Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Miss Saigon returns to the West End in 2027. Set during the final days of the Vietnam War, this epic musical follows Kim, a young Vietnamese woman who falls in love with American GI Chris as their lives are torn apart by conflict. Featuring a powerful score by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, including songs such as “The Movie in My Mind” and “The American Dream”, this sweeping story of love, sacrifice and survival promises an unforgettable night at the theatre.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Dates: 4 June – 18 September 2027
Step inside a world of pure imagination as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory returns to London, with Michael Ball starring as Willy Wonka. Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, this magical musical follows Charlie Bucket after he discovers a golden ticket granting him access to Wonka’s extraordinary chocolate factory. Expect eccentric inventions, colourful characters, mischievous Oompa-Loompas and a delicious mix of classic songs and musical theatre favourites. This is a brand-new productions and arrives at the London Coliseum for a limited run in summer 2027.
Nanny McPhee
Dates: 6 November 2027 – 9 September 2028
A little magic is coming to the West End with Nanny McPhee The Musical, a new stage adaptation of the much-loved film. When the mysterious nanny arrives to care for the unruly Brown children, her unusual methods begin to transform the household in unexpected ways. With a book by Emma Thompson, music by Gary Clark and original lyrics by Thompson and Clark, this enchanting new musical promises family-friendly theatre filled with mischief, imagination and heart. It opens at the Aldwych Theatre in autumn 2027.
Game of Thrones: The Mad King
2027 (Exact dates TBC)
Following a sold-out run in Stratford-upon-Avon earlier in 2026, Game of Thrones: The Mad King is transferring to London in 2027. Based on the world created by George R. R. Martin, this epic new stage production explores the final years before the events of the novels, as tensions rise around the Mad King and rival houses plot for power. Expect political intrigue, family rivalries and a spectacular journey into Westeros.
By Hay Brunsdon
I've over 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.