Top West End Shows to See in 2027

2027 is shaping up to be a huge year for London theatre, with blockbuster musicals, long-awaited revivals and exciting new productions arriving in the West End. From the return of beloved favourites like Dirty Dancing and Billy Elliot to major new arrivals including The Greatest Showman, there are plenty of reasons to plan a theatre trip to the capital. Whether you're looking for the best West End shows in 2027, must-see musicals in London or exciting new productions , discover the best London shows to add to your theatre wish list.

Dates: 18 January – 3 April 2027

If you love a gripping psychological thriller, The Guilty should be on your London theatre wish list. Russell Tovey stars as a police officer who receives a desperate 999 call from a woman in danger. As he attempts to piece together her fragmented account, unsettling twists and mounting tension turn the call into a race against time. Following a sell-out run at the Donmar Warehouse, this edge-of-your-seat play transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre. It was one of our favourite plays of the whole year!

Dates: 19 January - 24 April 2027

Nobody puts Baby in a corner! Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage returns to the West End, bringing the much-loved romantic drama to life with unforgettable music, passionate dancing and the iconic story of Baby and Johnny. Set during a summer holiday at a Catskills resort, the show follows Baby as she falls for dance instructor Johnny Castle. Expect classic songs, sizzling choreography and plenty of nostalgic feel-good moments at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Dates: 2 February – 24 April 2027

One of the most talked-about contemporary plays is heading to the West End. After selling out earlier this year at the Royal Court Theatre, Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor Is the Villain follows five teenage girls navigating friendship, identity and growing up in a small American town. As their classroom studies of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible collide with their own experiences, they begin questioning the stories they have been taught about power, relationships and right and wrong. Smart, funny and provocative, it offers a fresh perspective on a familiar literary classic.

Dates: 12 February to 31 July 2027

Billy Elliot is a heartwarming musical about following your dreams, challenging expectations and discovering the courage to be yourself. Set against the backdrop of the 1984–85 miners’ strike in County Durham, it follows a young boy who discovers a passion for ballet despite his family’s expectations. With an unforgettable score by Elton John, energetic choreography and a powerful coming-of-age story, this much-loved musical is one to look out for among the best musicals to see in London.

Dates: 10 March – 11 December 2027

Prepare to fall in love all over again with The Notebook, the romantic musical based on Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel and the much-loved film. It follows Allie and Noah, two people from different backgrounds whose love story unfolds across a lifetime. With music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, this moving stage adaptation explores devotion, memory and the enduring power of love. The Notebook makes its UK premiere at the Judi Dench Theatre (currently known as the Shaftesbury Theatre until being officially renamed in February 2027).

Dates: 22 March – 22 May 2027

What, like it’s hard? Legally Blonde The Musical returns to London with Amber Davies starring as the fabulous Elle Woods. When her boyfriend dumps her, Elle heads to Harvard Law School to prove that there’s more to her than her pink wardrobe and bubbly personality. Packed with catchy songs, hilarious moments and feel-good energy, this smash-hit musical celebrates ambition, friendship and being unapologetically yourself. Catch it at the London Coliseum for a limited West End run.

Dates: 10 April – 24 July 2027

After 20 years, Alan Bennett’s award-winning play The History Boys returns to the stage. Set in a grammar school in Sheffield, it follows eight sixth-form boys preparing for university entrance exams under the guidance of two very different teachers. As lessons in history, literature and life collide, the play explores education, ambition, identity and the influence teachers can have on their students. Directed by Nicholas Hytner, this landmark production returns to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season.