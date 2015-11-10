Verity Rushworth To Star In Richard Greenberg's Adaption Of Breakfast At Tiffany's Nov 10, 2015 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous Verity Rushworth will play the role of Holly Golightly on the UK Tour of Breakfast at Tiffany’s from 2 May to 11 June 2016, appearing at His Majesty’s Aberdeen, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Theatre Royal Bath, Glasgow Theatre Royal, King’s Theatre Edinburgh and Wycombe Swan. She will be sharing the role with Pixie Lott, whose dates have been previously announced.

Truman Capote’s classic novella has been adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize-winning Finalist and Tony and Olivier Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, Three Days of Rain), and contains memorable songs from the era as well as original music by Grant Olding (One Man, Two Guvnors).

Verity Rushworth played the role of Donna Windsor in Emmerdale for 11 years, a role for which she won a British Soap Award this year. Her theatre roles include Velma Kelly in Paul Kerryson’s production of Chicago (Leicester Curve), Grace Farrell in Nikolai Foster’s production of Annie (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Maria in Jeremy Sams’s production of The Sound of Music (national tour) and Penny Pingleton in Jack O’Brien’s production of Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre, London).



Based on Truman Capote’s beloved masterwork, Breakfast at Tiffany’s is set in New York in 1943. Fred, a young writer from Louisiana, meets Holly Golightly, a charming, vivacious and utterly elusive good-time girl. Everyone falls in love with Holly – including Fred. But Fred is poor, and Holly’s other suitors include a playboy millionaire and the future president of Brazil. As war rages on in Europe, Holly begins to fall in love with Fred – just as her past catches up with her.



Verity Rushworth said, "I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to play the dream role of Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. I cannot wait to step into the fabulous shoes of such an icon and discover the endless layers to her complicated and fascinating personality - not to mention her wardrobe!"



Breakfast at Tiffany’s will be directed by Nikolai Foster, the Artistic Director of Leicester Curve, with production design by Matthew Wright, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Mic Pool.



Nikolai Foster’s recent productions include Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (West Yorkshire Playhouse), the 20th anniversary production of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing (Leicester Curve and Nottingham Playhouse), Calamity Jane (Watermill Theatre, Newbury & UK tour) and a major new production of the Broadway musical Annie (West Yorkshire Playhouse & UK tour).