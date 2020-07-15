(VIDEO) Caroline Kay and David Hunter release new online musical made while in home quarantine Jul 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Singer-songwriter Caroline Kay and former London Waitress star David Hunter have never actually met in person. But they didn't let that stop them from creating and releasing an entire musical together! Watch their new musical The Space Between in full below:

Waitress' David Hunter and songstress Caroline Kay release The Space Between musical made while in isolation

Without ever having met face to face during lockdown, David Hunter and Caroline Kay created a brand-new musical entitled The Space Between, which is now available to watch online in full to help raise money for the Theatre Artists Fund.

The emergency relief fund is intended for theatre workers faced with financial hardship that are in great need of assistance. The Theatre Artists Fund has been spearheaded by Sam Mendes and notably received a £500,000 donation from Netflix.

David Hunter and Caroline Kay talk about their new online piece

Hunter said: "I've always wanted to write a musical, and I reached out to Caroline with the beginnings of an idea for a Lockdown creation...We started on the 14th of May and basically had everything written in three weeks. Then began the planning, filming, mixing and editing - which took much longer than the writing."

Kay said: "Lockdown has affected all relationships in different ways and we wanted to explore what these effects might look like for one fictional couple... We communicated solely over Whatsapp and I think we did a great job of expressing our thoughts and opinions – which can be a hard thing to do in any collaboration, but particularly one so new that neither of you have even met!"

The Space Between creative team

The video for The Space Between musical features arrangements and musical supervision from Nick Barstow, cello performance by Imogen Halsey, and mixing and mastering completed by Joe Davison of Auburn Jam Music.