Upcoming film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie delayed to January 2021 Jun 15, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It has been announced that the musical movie adaptation of the hit West End favourite will now be released in cinemas worldwide on 22 January 2021. The film's production team at Film4 made the call made the call last week. Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the movie, stars Max Harwood in the lead role of Jamie New and Richard Grant (Withnail and I) as Hugo / Loco Chanel.

Max Harwood steps into the now-iconic role of Jamie New this winter.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie The Major Motion Picture delays its release to 22 January 2021

Hype for the new film has been building up after the production team unveiled a batch of first-look photos last month with Richard E Grant in full drag costume and fierce-looking Jamie New played by newcomer Max Harwood, who was the lucky one to be selected from an open casting call. Harwood will be joined on screen by 20 other young Sheffield residents.

Who is starring in the Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie cast?

Also joining Harwood and Grant in the Jamie musical film cast are Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) in the role of Margaret New, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) as Miss Hedge, and West End star Shobna Gulati as Ray, who reprises the role from the original staged London musical production.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie creative team

The musical's original director Jonathan Butterell steps back into the director's chair for the new movie with Tom MacRae also having returned to pen the screenplay after writing the musical's original book.

The film is based on the original Sheffield/London stage musical of the same name, which is in turn based on the 2011 television documentary, Jamie: Drag Queen at 16. The plot centres on teenager Jamie New (inspired by the real-life Jamie Campbell) and his tender-loving mother Margaret who supports him in everything he wants to do. When Jamie is denied the chance to attend the school prom in drag by his cruel-hearted teacher Miss Hedge, his friends and supportive mother step in to save the day.

The London show won three WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical, and was also nominated for no less than five Olivier Awards last year. Do we sense an Academy Award in the making?

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre back on sale and booking until 16 January 2021!

The West End production team for Everybody's Talking About Jamie recently announced the show back on sale with an extended booking period until mid-January 2021 for the show's open-ended run. Get the best seats at the Apollo Theatre in London now whilst ticket sales are beginning to pick up and catch Noah Thomas as the star of the show this autumn!