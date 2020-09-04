Watch Miriam-Teak Lee perform her new solo track "Your Tough" Sep 4, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Award-winning West End actress Miriam-Teak Lee, who is perhaps best known for her starring role in & Juliet, has released an all-new piece she created during the lockdown. Give it a listen below.

Inspired by her day-to-day experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Miriam-Teak Lee has taken to YouTube to release her brand-new single "Your Touch". The music video was filmed around Lee's house.

Before West End and UK theatres were shut due to coronavirus, Miriam-Teak Lee was headlining the critically acclaimed Max Martin-Shakespeare jukebox musical & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London. Her performance in the show won her a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actress in a Musical and overwhelming critical acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Other stage credits of hers include major roles in On The Town and the London production of Hamilton, the Broadway run of which is now streaming on Disney Plus.

& Juliet delays West End re-opening due to ongoing COVID impact on the industry

The coronavirus crisis continues to be the bearer of bad news for West End fans hoping to return to the theatre. The production team for & Juliet have made the difficult decision to delay re-opening the show until Friday, 12 March 2021. The show has pledged to continue working with the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and all relevant government bodies and health organisations in order to ensure it will be following the latest guidelines and advice.

Ticketholders to performance dates before 12 March 2021 will be contacted by their point of sale to arrange for a credit note, exchange to a later date, or refund. Tickets to see & Juliet in the West End will remain on sale for performances from 12 March and onwards and the show has now extended and is booking until 23 October 2021.



