Watch recording studio footage of Kimberley Walsh singing 'Outta My Hands' from Sleepless: A Musical Romance Aug 11, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A new music video has been released of Kimberley Walsh performing 'Outta My Hands' from the upcoming new musical Sleepless: A Musical Romance. The show will start socially distanced, indoor performances on 25 August at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. Watch the 2-minute video below.

Socially distanced production of Sleepless: A Musical Romance to open this month!

The Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London is set to open its doors at the end of this month for safe, socially distanced performances of Sleepless: A Musical Romance.

The show was a huge hit back in December 2019 when it played three days of preview performances and is not set to run from 25 August until 27 September 2020 for its official world premiere.

Recently, it was announced that the venue would utilise a new, accurate COVID-19 test on its cast members, crew, musicians and theatre staff on a daily basis during rehearsals and during the show's run. The test is known as FRANKD, which stands for fast reliable accurate nucleic-based kit for COVID-19 diagnostic detection.



Who is starring in Sleepless The Musical at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

The Sleepless in London musical cast stars Kimberley Walsh as Annie opposite The Wanted's Jay McGuiness as Sam. They are joined by Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Jake Sharp as Rob, and Tania Mathurin as Becky.

Sleepless: A Musical Romance London creative team

Sleepless is directed by Morgan Young and features music and lyrics by new British writers Brendan Cull and Robert Scott, a book by Michael Burdette, and a live 12-piece jazz orchestra. The off-West End production is produced by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd, David Shor and Marc Toberoff.

Sleepless in Seattle musical tickets on sale now from £18!

Now, insomniac fans of the blockbuster original can bid farewell to those sleepless nights waiting for this anticipated world premiere production. Originally meant to open on 24 March 2020 before the UK Government's theatre lockdown, Sleepless: A Musical Romance is finally on its way to the stage in a new safe format that has got theatregoers shook!

Don't miss the official London premiere of Sleepless this summer. Book your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance today to secure the best seats at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts!