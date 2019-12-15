Sleepless: A Musical Romance tickets on sale now for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre run!

After years of waiting, the world premiere of Sleepless: A Musical Romance is finally here! Based on the original screenplay Sleepless in Seattle, which starred Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Ross Mallinger, and Bill Pullman, Sleepless is a mesmerising new romantic comedy musical that is filled to the brim with all the charm and magic from the original source material.

Get ready for a dazzling jazz-inspired score as the musical hits the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London for its long-awaited premiere. The limited-run will include three performances only before its big opening in 2020 when it returns to the Troubadour for a 6-week run! Sleepless tickets are bound to book quickly, so be sure to get your hands on the best seats whilst stocks last.

What is Sleepless: A Musical Romance about?

When eight-year-old Jonah phones a Seattle radio show and convinces his dad, Sam, to talk live on air about the heartbreaking loss of his wife, Sam instantly becomes the most sought-after single man in America. Nearly 3,000 miles away, journalist Annie begins to question whether Sam could be more than just a great news scoop. Love is in the airwaves, but how can she be so sure he's the one if they've never even met? Perhaps only a last-minute dash to the top of the Empire State Building can prove that somewhere there’s someone for everyone...

Sleepless cast and creative team

Sleepless The Musical stars Kimberley Walsh and Jay McGuinness in the lead roles of Sam and Annie respectively. Also joining the cast are Daniel Casey as Walter, Harriet Thorpe as Eleanor, Jake Sharp as Rob, and Tania Mathurin as Becky. The cast is completed by Annie Wensak, Benjamin Wong, Charlie Bull, Christie-Lee Crosson, Colin Burnicle, Dominique Planter, Gary Murphy, Laura Darton, Leanne Garretty, Matt Holland, and Ross McLaren, along with Jack Reynolds, Mikey Colville, and Theo Collis sharing the role of Jonah.



The musical Sleepless is directed by Morgan Young and features a book by Michael Burdette, music by Robert Scott, lyrics by Brendan Cull, and designs by Morgan Large. The new romantic musical springs to life thanks to a live 12-piece jazz orchestra and a full cast.

About Sleepless in Seattle

The original 1993 blockbuster film was a box-office smash, grossing $227.9 million on a $21 million budget, and was nominated for two Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Original Screenplay at the 66th Annual Academy Awards as well as three awards for Best Film in a Musical or Comedy), Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy (Tom Hanks) and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy (Meg Ryan) at the 51st Annual Golden Globe Awards. Meg Ryan went on to win an American Comedy Award for Funniest Actress in a Leading Role whilst Ross Malinger won the Young Artist Award for Best Actor Under Ten in a Motion Picture.

Don't miss this limited production. Book your tickets for Sleepless: A Musical Romance showing at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre today.