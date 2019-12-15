Menu
Musicals Sleepless: A Musical Romance
    Sleepless: A Musical Romance Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    Sleepless: A Musical Romance

    Don't miss the world premiere of the "Sleepless in Seattle musical" in London this Christmas!

    2 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 5+.
    Running time
    2hr 15min(inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    25 March - 3 May 2020
    Content
    To be confirmed.
    Access
    To be confirmed.

    Sleepless: A Musical Romance Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (2 customer reviews)

    Denise Yeoh

    15 December 19

    Beautiful scenery with clever lighting effects with the orchestra beh8nd the scenery which looked like part of the reflection from the water. Brilliant singing and music

    Ian Cusden

    15 December 19

    Good show...helps if you have seen the film

    Sleepless: A Musical Romance news

    Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh to star in Sleepless: A Musical Romance 14/2/2020, 1pm
    New 'Sleepless in Seattle' musical to receive world premiere in London next month 27/11/2019, 5pm

