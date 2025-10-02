Who Is Playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? What Rumours Say

Yes, Dorothy Gale will appear in Wicked Part 2 (officially titled Wicked: For Good), but we still don’t know who will step into Judy Garland's famous slippers. The lack of casting news hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, with Alisha Weir emerging as the strongest contender to play the iconic role.

Since Dorothy plays a key role in the Act II storyline, this article contains spoilers. So if, for some bizarre reason, you haven’t seen the stage show (it’s been in the West End for 19 years, you’ve had time!) then don’t scroll any further. You have been warned.

Is Dorothy in Wicked Part 2?

Yes, Dorothy appears in Wicked Part 2. Within the Wicked universe, she is not the central character but an important figure whose arrival in Oz sets major events into motion. In the musical, she exists largely in the background. Her story only hinted at through references to the yellow brick road, the tornado, and the fateful house that falls from the sky. Dorothy does appear on the stage during a pivotal scene, but the audience sees only her silhouette. The shadows of the performers being back lit onto a scrim that is drawn across the stage by Elphaba to protect Glinda. The films, however, bring her into the frame more directly.

For viewers who know Dorothy only through The Wizard of Oz, Wicked offers a new perspective. Here, the Kansas farm girl still journeys to Oz with Toto, but her presence serves as a narrative turning point in Elphaba’s story. And your perception of Elphaba’s reaction to the child changes. After all, you would be slightly miffed if some random pigtailed girl flew in from another word and SPOILER ALERT crushed your sister, Nessarose, to death. We can catch the first glimpses of her in the Wicked Part 2 trailer, though her face remains deliberately hidden.

Theories About Who Plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2

Since Dorothy’s face is never shown in teasers, her casting has become one of the most talked-about mysteries surrounding the sequel. Among the many names suggested, one actress has emerged as the most likely choice.

Alisha Weir as Dorothy: The Leading Theory

Alisha Weir, who rose to fame as the lead of the recent Matilda the Musical film adaptation, is widely believed to be the actress behind Dorothy. Fans point to several hints fueling the theory. She appeared at the Wicked premiere, even though she was not officially credited in that film, wearing a dress paired with silver shoes, an unmistakable nod to Dorothy’s footwear. She has also been photographed alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Critics Choice Awards, and they all looked very pally with each other.

In interviews, Weir has responded to the rumors by calling them “crazy” and laughing off the speculation, yet she has never fully denied them. Her age, stage background, and screen presence make her a natural fit for the role, and her consistent proximity to the Wicked cast and crew only adds fuel to the fire. If you want to catch this future Hollywood star live, you can currently see her in Mary Page Marlow at the Old Vic, where she plays the youngest of the five Mary’s.

Other Rumored Contenders

Other names have circulated online. Taylor Swift was briefly suggested as a surprise cameo, though no credible source has ever linked her to the project. Maddie Ziegler’s name has appeared in online discussions because of her age and visibility. She did perform a Wizard of Oz inspired number in Dance Moms, but that was a few years back. However, the most compelling piece of evidence comes from the official Wicked Dorothy action figure, which bears an uncanny resemblance to Ziegler. Dove Cameron, who has already starred in several musicals, including; MAMMA MIA!, Clueless: the Musical, and Hairspray, is a frequent fan-cast for fantasy projects. She has also been mentioned in fan forums, though again with no official basis. While these theories keep fan conversations lively, none carry the same weight as the ongoing speculation around Alisha Weir.