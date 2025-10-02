Who Is Playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? What Rumours Say
Published on 2 October 2025
Yes, Dorothy Gale will appear in Wicked Part 2 (officially titled Wicked: For Good), but we still don’t know who will step into Judy Garland's famous slippers. The lack of casting news hasn’t stopped fans from speculating, with Alisha Weir emerging as the strongest contender to play the iconic role.
Since Dorothy plays a key role in the Act II storyline, this article contains spoilers. So if, for some bizarre reason, you haven’t seen the stage show (it’s been in the West End for 19 years, you’ve had time!) then don’t scroll any further. You have been warned.
Is Dorothy in Wicked Part 2?
Yes, Dorothy appears in Wicked Part 2. Within the Wicked universe, she is not the central character but an important figure whose arrival in Oz sets major events into motion. In the musical, she exists largely in the background. Her story only hinted at through references to the yellow brick road, the tornado, and the fateful house that falls from the sky. Dorothy does appear on the stage during a pivotal scene, but the audience sees only her silhouette. The shadows of the performers being back lit onto a scrim that is drawn across the stage by Elphaba to protect Glinda. The films, however, bring her into the frame more directly.
For viewers who know Dorothy only through The Wizard of Oz, Wicked offers a new perspective. Here, the Kansas farm girl still journeys to Oz with Toto, but her presence serves as a narrative turning point in Elphaba’s story. And your perception of Elphaba’s reaction to the child changes. After all, you would be slightly miffed if some random pigtailed girl flew in from another word and SPOILER ALERT crushed your sister, Nessarose, to death. We can catch the first glimpses of her in the Wicked Part 2 trailer, though her face remains deliberately hidden.
Theories About Who Plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2
Since Dorothy’s face is never shown in teasers, her casting has become one of the most talked-about mysteries surrounding the sequel. Among the many names suggested, one actress has emerged as the most likely choice.
Alisha Weir as Dorothy: The Leading Theory
Alisha Weir, who rose to fame as the lead of the recent Matilda the Musical film adaptation, is widely believed to be the actress behind Dorothy. Fans point to several hints fueling the theory. She appeared at the Wicked premiere, even though she was not officially credited in that film, wearing a dress paired with silver shoes, an unmistakable nod to Dorothy’s footwear. She has also been photographed alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the Critics Choice Awards, and they all looked very pally with each other.
In interviews, Weir has responded to the rumors by calling them “crazy” and laughing off the speculation, yet she has never fully denied them. Her age, stage background, and screen presence make her a natural fit for the role, and her consistent proximity to the Wicked cast and crew only adds fuel to the fire. If you want to catch this future Hollywood star live, you can currently see her in Mary Page Marlow at the Old Vic, where she plays the youngest of the five Mary’s.
Other Rumored Contenders
Other names have circulated online. Taylor Swift was briefly suggested as a surprise cameo, though no credible source has ever linked her to the project. Maddie Ziegler’s name has appeared in online discussions because of her age and visibility. She did perform a Wizard of Oz inspired number in Dance Moms, but that was a few years back. However, the most compelling piece of evidence comes from the official Wicked Dorothy action figure, which bears an uncanny resemblance to Ziegler. Dove Cameron, who has already starred in several musicals, including; MAMMA MIA!, Clueless: the Musical, and Hairspray, is a frequent fan-cast for fantasy projects. She has also been mentioned in fan forums, though again with no official basis. While these theories keep fan conversations lively, none carry the same weight as the ongoing speculation around Alisha Weir.
What the Director Has Said About Dorothy
Jon M. Chu has offered intriguing, but carefully worded, comments about Dorothy’s role in the second film. He has confirmed that Dorothy will intersect with the events of Wicked more directly than in the stage musical, but has hinted that she will not become a main character.
Chu has also confirmed that Dorothy and her companions - the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion - will appear in Part 2. The trio have already been cast, but you won’t see them listed on IMDB just yet. If you’ve seen the musical, you will already know who they are...
Why Are Dorothy’s Shoes Silver and Not Ruby?
Fans who spotted Dorothy’s shoes in the trailer were quick to notice that they are silver, not ruby red. This is not a continuity error but a deliberate creative choice. In L. Frank Baum’s original novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Dorothy’s shoes were silver. The ruby slippers were introduced in the 1939 MGM film as a way to take advantage of Technicolor technology. Wicked draws more heavily on Baum’s text than on the MGM adaptation, which explains why Dorothy’s shoes appear silver in the new film.
However in the latest trailer, as a nod to the 1939 film, we see the silver shoes briefly shine red. The silver slippers (and Nessarose, who is wearing them) are floating above the fireplace and are reflecting the glow of the flames.
How Does Dorothy Tie Into the Wicked Part 2 Story? (SPOILERS)
Dorothy’s role in Wicked Part 2 mirrors her function in the stage musical, where she triggers some of the story’s most tragic turns. Nessarose, Elphaba’s younger sister, is killed when Dorothy’s house lands in Munchkinland. Dorothy inherits the silver shoes that once belonged to Nessarose, tying her fate to the witches of Oz. Later, Dorothy’s journey to the Emerald City leads to the climactic confrontation in which Elphaba appears to melt.
SERIOUS SPOILERS
The truth, however, is that Elphaba fakes her death, allowing Dorothy to be remembered as the heroine who vanquished the Wicked Witch of the West. It also allows Elphaba to escape prosecution and start a new life with Fiyero, who now looks a lot like the Scarecrow. Glinda is unaware that both are still alive. In this way, Dorothy is not the protagonist of Wicked but the figure whose actions shape how Elphaba’s story is remembered.
While Waiting for the Movie Release, Why Not See Wicked Live?
The mystery of Dorothy's casting may not be solved until Wicked: For Good premieres in cinemas, but fans don't have to wait to experience the magic. The stage production of Wicked continues to dazzle in London's West End, telling the complete story in one unforgettable evening. With the movie split into two parts, seeing the stage version is the best way to enjoy the entire tale now.