Spotlight on: Zizi Strallen

An award-winning dancer, singer and actor, Zizi Strallen is a true triple threat! Born into one of theatre’s most famously “stagey” families, she grew up surrounded by performers, dancers and storytellers. With an aunt like Bonnie Langford and three sisters - Scarlett, Summer and Saskia - all working actresses, it’s no surprise that Zizi’s rise feels inevitable. Her parents, Sandy Strallen and Cherida Langford, were also professional performers, making the Strallen household a true theatrical dynasty.

Who is Zizi Strallen?

Zizi Strallen is a British actress, singer and dancer known for her standout work in musical theatre and dance-led productions. Trained from childhood and steeped in a family of performers, she seamlessly blends classical dance training with modern musical-theatre technique. She has earned industry acclaim, including the National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Performance (Modern) in 2015. Her family connections run deep in the arts: her sisters Scarlett, Summer and Saskia Strallen are all professional actresses, and her aunt is beloved stage icon Bonnie Langford. Her sister Scarlett Strallen notably played Mary Poppins in the Broadway, West End and Sydney productions, a role Zizi herself would later make her own.

Where have I seen her before?

Strallen’s career includes standout turns across dance, musical theatre and acclaimed revivals. She first caught major attention Off West End as Meg Kincaid in the Menier Chocolate Factory’s 2013 production of Merrily We Roll Along, before landing the role of Lana in Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man, where she won the National Dance Award for Outstanding Female Performance. She then went on to star in the National Theatre’s celebrated 2017 revival of Follies, playing Young Phyllis.