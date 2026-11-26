Running for a strictly limited season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 18 January to 3 April 2027, discover why The Guilty deserves a place at the top of your theatre wish list.

If you love true-crime podcasts, psychological twists and edge-of-your-seat storytelling, this is one West End show you won't want to miss.

If you're looking for a London play that will have you completely on the edge of your seat, The Guilty should be firmly on your theatre wish list. After a sold-out run at the Donmar Warehouse in summer 2026, this gripping production returns to London in January 2027, with Russell Tovey reprising his role at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Having seen it for the first time around, I can honestly say it's one of my top picks from the entire year!

What Is The Guilty About?

The Guilty follows Joe, a troubled police officer who has been taken off active duty and assigned to a desk job in a police control room. When he receives a desperate 999 call from a woman named Emily, he finds himself trying to piece together fragmented clues to establish what has happened and how he can help.

As the conversation develops, the situation becomes increasingly unsettling. Joe is left trying to make sense of what he's hearing, and the audience is right there with him, attempting to work out what's really going on.

Based on the Danish film Den Skyldige, written by Gustav Möller and Emil Nygaard Albertsen, the stage adaptation is written by Chloë Moss and directed by Felix Barrett. You don't need to have seen the original film or the Jake Gyllenhaal adaptation to enjoy this production.

Why Is The Guilty Worth Watching?

If you're a fan of true-crime podcasts, psychological thrillers or stories that keep you guessing until the very end, The Guilty is absolutely worth watching. It's a tightly paced, real-time thriller that builds tension with every passing minute. Just when you think you've worked something out, another detail changes everything.

What makes it particularly impressive is how much it achieves with so little. The entire production takes place in what feels like a rather unremarkable police control room. The storytelling, sound, atmosphere and Russell Tovey's extraordinary performance do all the heavy lifting. His performance is completely absorbing; you're not simply watching Joe take calls; you're trying to understand him, his decisions and why he's in this particular position.

Why I Loved The Guilty

I saw The Guilty at the Donmar Warehouse in summer 2026, and it totally blew me away. The run was completely sold out, but I managed to snag a return ticket. The only tickets available were standing tickets, but I became so completely engrossed that I barely noticed I'd been standing at all.

I also loved how the production manages to create such an intense theatrical experience from such a simple premise. It doesn't need elaborate staging or a huge cast to keep you hooked. It's the writing, the performance and the mounting tension that make it so special.