Wicked Becomes 8th Longest-Running Show In The West End Apr 12, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous WICKED, the West End musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, has become the 8th longest-running show currently playing in the West End, following the closure on Saturday 9th April 2016 of Billy Elliot The Musical after an incredible run of 11 years. Wicked, which is now in its 10th year, is already the 19th longest-running show in West End theatre history.

Acclaimed as “a wicked and wonderful vision of Oz” (London Evening Standard) and “a magical story of friendship, love and growing up” (OfficialLondonTheatre), and the winner of over 100 major awards, Wicked has now been seen by over 7 million people in London alone and 50 million people around the world.

Wicked currently stars: Emma Hatton (Elphaba), Savannah Stevenson (Glinda), Oliver Savile (Fiyero), Liza Sadovy (Madame Morrible), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Sean Kearns (Doctor Dillamond), Daniel Hope (Boq), Katie Rowley Jones (Nessarose), Natalie Andreou (Standby for Elphaba) and Carina Gillespie (Standby for Glinda).

Cast subject to change from Monday 5 September 2016.

Based on the international best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re-imagined the stories and characters created by L. Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, Wicked tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney’s Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and is based on the novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento and the production is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Through its FOR GOOD programme and other charitable endeavours, Wicked is proud to support the remarkable work of the following UK charities: Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA); the Cybersmile Foundation; the Helen Bamber Foundation; the Rainbow Trust Children's Charity; Stonewall's ‘Education For All’ campaign; The Woodland Trust and the National Literacy Trust.