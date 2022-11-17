Win tickets for Back to the Future The Musical – Terms and Conditions

Posted on 17 November 2022

Great Scott! It’s the 500th performance of Back to the Future The Musical on 17th November! To celebrate this historic event, we’re giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets for Back to the Future The Musical. All you need to do to enter is follow us on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments or follow us on Twitter and retweet the tweet. That’s it. Good luck!

The winner will be contacted on Friday 18th November 2022.