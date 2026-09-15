All rise for the new cast of Witness for the Prosecution
Published on 15 September 2026
- The 16th cast of Witness for the Prosecution has been announced
- The Olivier Award nominated show enters its 10th year at the London County Hall
- The Agatha Christie production has extended its booking period to 19 September 2027
The 16th cast of Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution have been summoned to London County Hall. The new faces will appear in the docks from 22 September, and will be with the established production when it enters its tenth year in the West End. The play, directed by Lucy Bailey, has also extended its booking period to 19 September 2027.
Matthew McGivern (Hollyoaks) makes his West End debut as Leonard Vole, alongside Sophie Craig (Emmerdale) as Romaine Vole. Jo Stone-Fewings (The Winter’s Tale) returns as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC and Crispin Redman (An Inspector Calls) also returns as Mr Mayhew. Jude Owusu (Othello) joins as Mr Myers QC with David Shaw-Parker (Oedipus Rex) as Mr Justice Wainwright.
Sahar Awad, Philip Battley, William Baylis, Siobhan Bevan, Garon Akbar Clark, Michael Cusick, Anthony Ofoegdu, Sean Paul Jenkinson, Io Munro, Caroline Partridge, Tom Richardson, and Tristan Rivelle complete the company.
Adapted from Agatha Christie’s tense courtroom thriller, Witness for the Prosecution received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier Awards and WhatsOnStage Awards.