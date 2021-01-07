Witness for the Prosecution sets date for re-opening at London's County Hall this May Jan 7, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels After a long recess, the court will be back in session this May and you've just been subpoenaed! Don't miss the eagerly anticipated return of this West End favourite, staged at the beautiful County Hall in London!

Art imitates life in Witness for the Prosecution; a gripping tale that unfolds in the gorgeous and authentic setting of London County Hall in South Bank. This in-the-round staged production is set to return soon!

Hit courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution to recommence performances this May

Not even the pandemic could dismiss this case! After the gavel struck back in March 2020 for a short recess, Witness for the Prosecution is officially slated to re-open at London County Hall on 18 May 2021 with tickets on sale again soon. The smash-hit play is based on the Agatha Christie story of the same name and directed by Lucy Bailey.

A message from the production reiterated that the recommencement date would, naturally, depend on current government restrictions on social distancing, indoor capacity, and the show's ability to generate enough in advance sales to ensure the show will go on. The message also called on the insurance market to aid London and UK theatres in a scheme backed by the UK Government.

The producers of Witness for the Prosecution testify to the show's re-opening

The show's producers, Rebecca Stafford and Eleanor Lloyd, stated: "We cannot wait to bring Witness for the Prosecution back to the magnificent setting of London County Hall and share Agatha Christie's courtroom spectacle with audiences once again."

When the theatres were closed last March we had just celebrated our 1000th performance having played to over 325,000 people over two and a half years. Last year was tough for everyone in the theatre industry. In order to be able to re-open as soon as we can, we are making this announcement now on the assumption that by our first performance government audience restrictions will be lifted and that contingency insurance will be available, either from the insurance market or from a stop-gap government-backed scheme."

Witness for the Prosecution London creative team and new cast

Agatha Christie's riveting courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution features design by William Dudley, sound design by Mic Pool, lighting design by Chris Davey, and casting direction by Ellie Collyer-Bristow. Casting for the new run remains a mystery, but is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Witness for the Prosecution London County Hall tickets on sale again soon!

