The London Coliseum is reopening to socially distanced audiences with an extremely limited run of Mozart's Requiem. Coming to the London Coliseum for 4 shows only, members of the English National Opera come together to reflect on the hardships and difficulties the nation has faced because of the pandemic.

Members of the ENO Chorus and Orchestra will come together under the direction of English National Opera music director Martyn Brabbins to present Mozart's Requiem, the first offering from the ENO and London Coliseum since the unprecedented theatre closures began this spring. The music will provide a moment of reflection and remembrance for all that the nation has gone through during the pandemic. The concert will feature four soloists, Elizabeth Llewellyn (soprano), Dame Sarah Connolly (Mezzo Soprano), Toby Spence (Tenor) and Brindley Sherratt (Bass).

London Coliseum COVID Secure venue

The London Coliseum reopens its doors to socially distanced audiences. In the event that new government restrictions mean that socially distanced audiences cannot be welcomed into the theatre, the concert will be live-streamed, rather than cancelled.

