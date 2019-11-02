Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Friday Matinee Shows

    Friday in London's West End doesn't normally get busy until the evenings, that being said there are occasionally a few Friday matinee performances that take place.  If you are looking for an activity during the day on a Friday take a look at what is playing. If there aren't any Friday matinee theatre shows listed on this page that interest you, then why not try one of our London attractions instead? That way, you will not be disappointed! Shows with a Friday matinee are listed below:

    FROM £25
    & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    & Juliet
    SAVE £52
    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia at Royal Albert Hall, London
    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia
    NO FEES
    My First Ballet: Cinderella at Peacock Theatre, London
    My First Ballet: Cinderella Opens 09 April 2020
    SAVE £9
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    The Tiger Who Came to Tea

    If you need assistance booking your Friday matinee our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you by email, chat, or on 0333 700 8800.

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies