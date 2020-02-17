Debris Stevenson returns to Royal Court with Poet in da Corner, tickets available now from £17!

Debris Stevenson's stunning grime coming of age story Poet in da Corner returns to The Royal Court Theatre. This limited run comes to London's Royal Court ahead of a UK tour. Poet in da Corner caught the attention of critics and audiences at its premiere and the run is expected to do incredibly well. Don't miss the unique theatrical experience that is Poet in da Corner, tickets are extremely limited for this 4-week run.

What is Debris Stevenson's Poet in da Corner?

This semi-autobiographical piece presents a vivid technicolour world where music, dance and spoken word collide, and tell the story of how grime changed a girl's life and let her redefine herself.

Somewhere between East London and Essex in a strictly conservative Mormon home, a girl is given a gift by her best friend SS Vyper. It's a copy of Dizzee Rascal’s ground-breaking grime album Boy in da Corner and as soon as she finishes listening to it, her life starts to change. She begins to transform. She goes from feeling muted and restricted by dyslexia to tasting the power of her words, from feeling confused and conflicted about her sexuality to finding the freedom to explore it, from feeling totally alone to realising she's been given the greatest gift by her closest friend.

Poet in da Corner Cast and Creatives

Deborah 'Debris' Stevenson describes herself as a Dyslexic writer, Grime poet, working-class academic, pansexual ex-Mormon and Bashment dancing social activist. She wrote and stars in Poet in da Corner alongside grime MC Jammz who plays SS Vyper. The show is being directed by Royal Court Associate Ola Ince. Following the limited run at the Royal Court, the production will tour numerous UK locations including Belfast, Leicester Curve, Nottingham Playhouse and Manchester HOME.

Do not miss your opportunity to get tickets for Debris Stevenson's return to the Royal Court! Take this chance to get Poet in da Corner tickets now for the best seats and prices whilst stocks last!