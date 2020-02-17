Menu
Poet in da Corner
    Poet in da Corner Tickets at the Royal Court Theatre, London

    Poet in da Corner

    Debris Stevenson returns to the Royal Court with Poet in da Corner

    8 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    30 January - 22 February 2020
    Special notice
    Please note there will be a Q&A event with writer Debris Stevenson and Jammz after the performance on 11 February. This event is free with a ticket to that evening’s performance.
    Access
    Captioned performance on 12 & 19 February 2020 at 7.45pm. Relaxed environment performance on 8 February 2020 at 2.30pm.

    Poet in da Corner Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

    Pascalle Fiolka

    18 hours ago

    Loved it. 'God Loves You' - brilliant haha.

    Ruth D

    39 hours ago

    This show was absolutely fantastic! Completely unique and creative and moving and entertaining from start to finish.

    Next Available Performances of Poet in da Corner

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020

    Poet in da Corner news

    More details unveiled for Debris Stevenson’s Poet in da Corner at the Royal Court 29/6/2018, 2.10pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaCheap Theatre TicketsDramaContemporaryLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayRoyal Court Theatre

