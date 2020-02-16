Tickets for The High Table, the debut play by Temi Wilkey are now available.

The High Table comes to London’s Bush Theatre for a limited run this spring! Tickets for this poignant new play are sure to be in high demand so book The High Table tickets early to ensure you’ll have a seat to this epic family drama.

The High Table Bush Theatre, London

They both have their dresses, the venue is sorted and new RSVPs are coming in every day. It seems like everything is on track for Tara and Leah’s big day. But when Tara tells her parents about the upcoming wedding, everything is knocked off-kilter. Her Nigerian parents refuse to attend such an event. This is a kind of love they can’t understand, a love that they say is not African.

Far above London, hanging in space among the stars a trio of Tara’s ancestors are shaken from their eternal slumber. The rift between Tara and her parents widens and family secrets are unearthed all as their ancestors watch on. Can the strong-headed, opinionated representatives of past generations manage to keep this family together? Will Tara and Leah ever get the blessing of her family?

Temi Wilkey

Temi Wilkey is an actor, writer and co-founder and director of the Drag King Company, Pecs. Wilkey’s theatre credits include How to Hold Your Breath at the Royal Court, The Comedy of Errors at the National Theatre and both Hamlet and Cymbaline for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Participating in the Royal Court Young Writers Group in 2017, she wrote her debut play at the end of the course.

Do not miss this debut play from Temi Wilkey, The High Table is a hilarious and heart-breaking epic family drama that stretches through time and space, between the heavens and the earth. Make sure you guarantee your place to this epic play. Book The High Table tickets early to guarantee the best seats at the best prices.