Menu
Plays The High Table
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    The High Table Tickets at the Bush Theatre, London

    The High Table

    Limited run of Temi Wlkey's The High Table now at Bush Theatre

    4 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    08 February - 21 March 2020
    Content
    Please note, at times characters in the play use language which is homophobic and there are references to suicide. Flashing lights are used in this production.
    Access
    There will be a Captioned Performance Thursday 27 February at 7.30pm and an Audio Described Performance Saturday 14 March at 2.30pm.

    The High Table Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (4 customer reviews)

    Angela

    39 hours ago

    A wonderful and delightful play to watch, very well written and the cast was brilliant.

    MC Herbert

    5 days ago

    Very enjoyable, the students around me was so much into the play that most of them fine it so emotional they in the second half.

    Next Available Performances of The High Table

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020

    The High Table news

    Casting announced for The High Table at the Bush Theatre 10/1/2020, 2.10pm

    Tags:

    PlayContemporaryMatinee ShowMatinee WednesdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies