A Place For We to have world premiere at London’s Park Theatre

After being first performed as a staged reading at Talawa Firsts 2018, this comedy from one-to-watch writer Archie Maddocks is set to have its world premiere at Park Theatre. It was shortlisted in 2017 both for the Bruntwood Prize and the Alfred Fagon Award and is now preparing for its premiere and limited 1-month run beginning 6 May 2020. Tickets for A Place For We are available now and if you act quickly, you can secure the best seats today!

What is A Place For We about?

One building, four walls, five generations. A Place For We is all about a building in Brixton; a pub, a funeral parlour, a conscious eatery and an urban-zen enoteca. This building tells the story of London’s changing communities over three very different generations. In a time when everything is changing, Trinidadian funeral director Clarence and fifth-generation pub owner George are struggling to accept the tide of transformations. They risk their families, traditions and business by staying true to their roots or they must adapt in order to survive. This bittersweet comedy focuses on communities who are faced with an ever-changing London whilst they are pushed to search to the heart that holds them together.

Who wrote A Place For We?

A Place For We was written by upcoming and emerging playwright and screenwriter Archie Maddocks. Maddocks is also a stand-up comedian. He has had work produced in London at the Bush Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, Orange Tree Theatre, Royal Court, and in New York at the New Light Theatre. In 2017, Maddocks was a part of the BBC Writers Room “London Voices” which led to him being selected to be a part of the prestigious 4Screenwriting course in 2018. He has been commissioned by theatres and for film and tv, including Bush Theatre, Vertigo Films, Moonage and Tiger Aspect. His work as a comedian has seen him perform his shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, touring across South Africa, London’s Soho Theatre and VAULT Festival.