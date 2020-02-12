The World Premiere of Time and Tide to take place at London’s Park Theatre

An LGBT comic drama is presented by Relish Theatre in association with Park Theatre for its world premiere beginning 5 February 2020. The heartfelt drama comes from award-winning writer James McDermott and was developed as part of Park Theatre’s Script Accelerator programme. Tickets for Time and Tide are available now for its just under a month run! The LGBT play focuses on the struggles of unrequited love and the Norfolk community who are struggling with the tide of change. This fresh new drama is definitely one to watch, having already been longlisted for various awards and prizes.

What is Time and Tide about?

Time and Tide focuses on the struggle of the Norfolk community who aren’t adapting to the mass of changes that have occurred. On the end of Cromer Pier is May’s crumbling caff. Ken, her delivery man, is running out of customers – thanks to the chain Costa. Nemo on one hand is desperate to pursue his acting dreams in London and on the other is his unrequited love Daz who is refusing to deal with the fact that he’s struggling with his best friend leaving.

About the writer – James McDermott

James McDermott is an award-winning scriptwriter, playwright and performance poet who resides in East Anglia. He is an associate artist at HighTide and Norwich Arts Centre and a resident playwriting teacher at Norwich Theatre Royal. His plays include Fast Food starring Jude Law (Lyric Hammersmith), Justice 39 (Luton Culture), Street Life (Norwich Theatre Royal), and Rubber Ring (UK tour, Winner of Pulse Festival’s Suitcase Prize 2017).

About Relish Theatre

Relish Theatre was founded in Norwich and are now based in London. They believe in theatre for wider audiences and look for diverse voices in order to produce work that appeals to the many and not the few. Their aim is accessibility and showcasing the work of regional talent. Their previous productions include Cuttings (The Hope Theatre), Unicorn (Theatre N16), and A Matter of Life and Debt (Edinburgh Fringe). They also run a podcast called Theatre Feuds.