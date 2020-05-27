Menu
Plays Burkas and Bacon Butties
    Burkas and Bacon Butties Tickets at the Park Theatre, London

    Following its success at the VAULT Festival, Burkas and Bacon Butties comes to London

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    27 May - 20 June 2020
    Special notice
    PLEASE NOTE: This production has unreserved seating.
    Access
    There will be a British Sign Language performance Friday 5 Jun 19.45 and a Captioned performance Wednesday 17 Jun 19.45

    Play - ComedyContemporaryLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

