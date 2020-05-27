Burkas and Bacon Butties comes to London’s Park Theatre

Following its sell-out run at VAULT Festival in 2018, this heart-warming and hilarious play transfers to Park Theatre for a limited run beginning 27 May 2020 and coming to an end 20 June 2020. Produced by the award-winning Tara Finney Productions and with its previous success, tickets for Burkas and Bacon Butties are likely to be in high demand. Book yours today and secure your Burkas and Bacon Butties tickets and avoid missing out!

What is Burkas and Bacon Butties about?

Fathers and their daughters are known to clash and Ashraf and Shazia are no different. Ashraf is an Egyptian, Muslim, taxi driver and father. His daughter Shazia, on the other hand, is half Egyptian – half Wigan and much to her father’s dismay prioritises the last call at the bar than the call to prayer. Thanks to Ashraf’s trusty taxi, we are given a tour of Wigan in all its glory; driving lessons, ex-wives, fancy-dress bingo, meddling uncles, hot sauce and more bad karaoke than necessary. At the heart of this story is a father-daughter relationship that takes us on an emotional rollercoaster of joy and silliness to tear-inducing, heartfelt moments. The show contrasts emotions and juggles the likes of Allah and Aldi, mosques and mojitos and not forgetting burkas and bacon butties.

Based on the real-life experiences of co-writer Shamia Chalabi, this touching comedy explores the clashes of culture and the compromises made when living in a mixed-culture family in Britain today. Can family rise above the differences that threaten to divide them?

The creators of Burkas and Bacon Butties

The comedy was written by Shamia Chalabi and Sarah Henley. Shamia is a writer and an actress who works in both theatre and television. Burkas and Bacon Butties is a semi-autobiographical story based on her experiences growing up. Her recent theatre acting credits saw her in Tartuffe for the Royal Shakespeare Company at Swan Theatre. Sarah Henley is prominently a writer for theatre, both plays and musicals. She also runs theatre workshops and has experiences in directing. Sarah is now developing Burkas and Bacon Butties for television.

The play is produced by award-winning company Tara Finney Productions. They are an independent theatre company who were founded in 2013 with the purpose of producing Land of Our Fathers which transferred to London’s Trafalgar Studios and toured before returning to London once more. They are also currently working on The Greatest Play in the History of the World which transfers to the West End’s Trafalgar Studios 2 this Christmas.