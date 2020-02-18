Menu
London Theatres Trafalgar Studios
    Trafalgar Studios

    Trafalgar Studios hosts innovative and classic theatre performed in two intimate venues near Trafalgar Square.

    What's on at Trafalgar Studios

    Trafalgar Studios Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Trafalgar Studios

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Trafalgar Studios

    We recommend using public transport to access the theatre. The nearest underground station to Trafalgar Studios is Charing Cross Station (Barkerloo/ Northern Lines). If arriving by train the closest rail station is Charing Cross. The theatre is also well serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 11, 12, 12, 23, 24, 83, 87, 91, 139, 159, and 453. If driving to the theatre, the nearest car park is the Q-Park Trafalgar.

    Visiting Trafalgar Studios

