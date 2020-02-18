Menu
Plays Pass Over
    Pass Over Tickets at the The Kiln Theatre (formerly The Tricycle Theatre), London

    Pass Over

    Antoinette Nwandu's new play Pass Over comes to London's Kiln Theatre

    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    To be confirmed.
    13 February 2020 - 21 March 2020
    This production contains frequent strong language as well as physical and gun violence.
    Captioned performance on 12 March 2020. Audio-described performance on 17 March 2020 with a pre-show touch tour from 6pm.

