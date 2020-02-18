Kiln Theatre tickets for Pass Over by Antoinette Nwandu on sale now!

Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over play is heading to London's Kiln Theatre in February 2020 for a limited five-week run. Directed by Indhu Rubasingham and starring Paapa Essiedu, Pass Over at the Kiln Theatre is a theatrical treat.

What is Antoinette Nwandu's Pass Over play about?

Pass Over is inspired by the biblical Exodus story and Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, which infamously sparked a national debate on prejudice and bias within the theatre community in the States. Nwandu masterfully fuses humour and humanity with poetry into this groundbreaking and politically chared play that dares to expose the heartwrenching experiences of young men in a society that rejects them as undesirables.

Nightfall. A street lamp. Two friends are trying to kill time as they are stuck. Trapped. Waiting for a revolutionary change.

About Pass Over playwright Antoinette Nwandu

The play's author Antoinette Nwandu is a New York-based playwright best known for her pieces Pass Over and Breach: a manifesto on race in america through the eyes of a black girl recovering from self-hate​, the latter of which follows a black woman's need to confront her self-hatred after she unexpectedly gets knocked up. Breach received its world premiere at Victory Gardens back in February 2018 and was warmly received.

Nwandu is a Harvard graduate who holds a bachelor's degree in English, a Master's of Science degree in Cultural Politics from The University of Edinburgh, and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

She is the winner of multiple awards and has most notably seen her plays listed on the 2016 and 2017 Kilroys lists and won a Ruby Prize, The Whiting Award, The Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Negro Ensemble Company's Douglas Turner Ward Prize, and many many more.

